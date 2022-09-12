Connect with us

Azimio legislators during a press conference, Sept, 12, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Azimio legislators urge President-Elect Ruto to play role in uniting the nation

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – Legislators allied to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya have urged president-elect William Ruto to unite the nation which they say is divided and filled with uncertainty.

Led by Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi and his Nyando counterpart Jared Okello, they indicated that expressions by some of his close allies threaten to divide the country further.

“In particular, there is dread about the air and spirit of revenge that has all swirled over Ruto campaign and is billowing from his inner sanctums. We say, it is up to Ruto,” Wandayi stated.

The two legislators who hail from Raila Odinga’s political backyard pledged to work alongside other like-minded MPs as they embark on their watchdog role in the opposition.

In particular, they urged the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to ensure they implement the raft of promises they pledged to Kenyans upon them taking office.

“Many Kenyans fell for the campaign promises of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and therefore we expect to see the magic wand for the implementation of the promises beginning tomorrow night,” said Okello.

“Ruto must never contemplate taking the country back to the days when development was tied to support and praise for the incumbent president, it will be met with resistance,” Wandayi added.

This is even as they castigated the president in waiting for working to drawback the nation to a one-party state by buying off leaders from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya.

“Ruto must be made aware that he can buy individual leaders but not the entire nation. And he can attempt to take Kenya back to one party state but he will fail the same way his mentors failed,” Wandayi stated.

