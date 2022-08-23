Schools in areas slated for Monday by elections to remain closed – CS Magoha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha says schools in eight electoral areas where by-elections are slated to be held on Monday will remain closed for a day.

Speaking during a press conference, Magoha said the decision has been taken in order to pave way for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to use the facilities as polling centres.

The Education CS however asked the IEBC to relocate the tallying centres to tertiary institutions in the regions.

The IEBC is slated to hold gubernatorial polls in Kakamega and Mombasa counties.

Parliamentary polls will be held in Rongai, Kitui Rural, Pokot South and Kacheliba.

Residents in Nyaki West and Wanjenga Wards will also be going to the polls to choose their Members of County Assembly.