Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ugenya MP David Ochieng’ of Movement of Development and Growth (MDG) ditches Azimio Coalition for Kenya Kwanza. /COURTESY

Kenya

Police bar Ugenya residents from burning MP David Ochieng’s house after he decamped to Kenya Kwanza

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 28 – Quick action by the police last evening saved Ugenya legislator, David Ochieng’s home from suspected arsonists who wanted to set it ablaze in protest of his decision to ditch the Azimio coalition for Kenya Kwanza.

And on Saturday, the residents vented their anger at the Ugenya constituency development fund offices in Sega town which they vandalized.

According to the villagers, a contingent of police officers from Kanyumba police post in East Ugenya rushed to the MP’s home, a few metres from Komoro primary school as a group of angry youths marched to the home carrying crude weapons.

The group, which was shouting that the legislator had let them down by his decision.

Siaya county police commander, Michael Muchiri confirmed the incidents, saying that investigations have been launched.

“Ugenya sub county police commander, Benard Wamugunda is dealing with the issues” said Muchiri adding that the CDF office has been damaged.

The police boss said that the development was as a result of the legislator’s decision to join president elect, William Ruto’s Kenya kwanza.

Meanwhile, protests against the legislator’s political move entered the second day when Ugenya residents brought business at Sega township to a standstill.

Carrying twigs and placards, the locals challenged David Ochieng to relinquish his seat and seek fresh mandate on a Kenya kwanza alliance ticket if he thinks he was popular on the ground.

They said that Ugenya constituency was an Orange Democratic Movement zone and was fully behind former prime minister, Raila Amollo Odinga.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

15-year-old girl confesses to killing her 3 siblings, cousin

KIAMBU, Kenya, Aug 28 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Kiambu are investigating an incident where a 15- year- old girl killed...

16 mins ago

Kenya

Azimio cancels Supreme Court, IEBC vigils after consultations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance has cancelled its planned seven-day vigil at the Supreme Court after...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Cherera wanted Ruto’s 230,000 votes moved to rejected ballots category to force a run-off – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati now says the vice – chairperson Juiana Cherera wanted to...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Guliye says Tuju, Wako, 4 dissenting Commissioners wanted run-off or Raila declared President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – A commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Abdi Guliye has accused the four dissenting Commissioners led by...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Chebukati names top govt officials who wanted to influence Presidential results outcome in favor of Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has named senior government officials who wanted to subvert the will...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio to hold 7-day vigil at the Supreme Court, IEBC offices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya alliance is set to hold a rally on Sunday at Kibra followed by...

16 hours ago

Kenya

4 dissenting commissioners had a pre-arranged consensus towards altering Presidential election results – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati now says the four dissenting commissioners at the electoral...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s Chief of Staff Chirchir dismisses claims he supervised team that hacked IEBC servers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Chief of Staff in the Office of Deputy President Davis Chirchir has dismissed John Githongo’s allegation that put him, alongside...

18 hours ago