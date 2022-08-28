Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Abdulswamad Nassir of ODM (Right) and Hassan Omar of UDA (Left)./ CFM

Kenya

Its a two-horse race in the Mombasa governor contest

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 28 – The Mombasa gubernatorial contest will be a two-horse race between Abdulswamad Nassir of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Hassan Omar of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Since Tuesday, Mombasa County has been a bee-hive of activities as Omar and Nassir make the last-minute rush to woo supporters into their camp.

Both Nassir and Omar have been endorsed by the organized groups and different communities living in Mombasa.

On Wednesday, the Azimio la Umoja Coalition party leader Raila Odinga, accompanied by his running-mate Martha Karua and a host of other elected leaders arrived in Mombasa to campaign for Nassir.

Odinga and Karua held a series of meetings at the Wild Waters Complex in Nyali to ask their supporters to vote for Nassir.

On Thursday, Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua, accompanied by other leaders arrived in Mombasa to campaign for Omar.

Gachagua held a three-hour consultative meeting in Nyali with over 3,000 Mombasa business and opinion leaders over the forthcoming gubernatorial elections on Monday.

“Our fruitful evening engagement has culminated in a consensus that the people of Mombasa will be safe in the hands of Hassan Omar as their next Governor,” said Gachagua.

On Friday, more leaders associated with Azimio Coalition party including Sabina Chege (former Murang’a woman rep), Esther Passaris (Nairobi woman rep), and MPs Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Memusi Kanchori (Kajiado Central), John Mbadi (Suba South) arrived in Mombasa to campaign for Nassir.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Azimio team combed the entire Mombasa, calling the voters to ensure they come out in large numbers and vote for Nassir on Monday.

On Saturday, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu teamed up to rally the Kamba community to vote for Nassir.

Ngilu has been in Mombasa since Wednesday traversing Changamwe and Jomvu constituencies where the Kamba community is largely concentrated.

On the Kenya Kwanza camp, former MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), and MPs John Njuguna ‘Kawanjiku’ (Kiambaa), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) among others arrived to campaign for Omar.

Others who have camped in Mombasa are Kwale governor Salim Mvurya and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi are also in Mombasa campaigning for Omar.

On Sunday, the Kenya Kwanza team worshiped at Jesus Celebration Centre in Bamburi.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

I am confident the Supreme Court will not be swayed by threats, intimidation – President-Elect Ruto

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 28 – President-Elect William Ruto has expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will not be swayed as it listens to the...

25 mins ago

Kenya

Mudavadi urges Kenyans to pray for Chebukati

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 28 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged Kenyans to pray for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

38 mins ago

Kenya

Its all systems go for the Mombasa gubernatorial election – IEBC

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 28 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has assured Mombasa residents that they are ready for the gubernatorial elections...

55 mins ago

Kenya

AG Kihara Kariuki says not opposed to suit challenging President-Elect Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki says he does not intend to oppose the petitions filed at the Supreme Court...

1 hour ago

Kenya

What I am asking for is to be told the truth, Raila says as he dismisses Chebukati’s attempted bribery claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dismissed attempted bribery claims by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

2 hours ago

Kenya

First consignment of fresh Avocados from Kenya hits Chinese market

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – The first consignment of Fresh Avocados from Kenya has hit the Chinese market. Kenya’s Ambassador to China Muthoni Gichohi...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Police bar Ugenya residents from burning MP David Ochieng’s house after he decamped to Kenya Kwanza

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 28 – Quick action by the police last evening saved Ugenya legislator, David Ochieng’s home from suspected arsonists who wanted to...

6 hours ago

Kenya

15-year-old girl confesses to killing her 3 siblings, cousin

KIAMBU, Kenya, Aug 28 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Kiambu are investigating an incident where a 15- year- old girl killed...

6 hours ago