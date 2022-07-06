Connect with us

Kenya

UK’s Trade envoy to Kenya Theo Clark resigns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – United Kingdom Trade envoy to Kenya Theo Clark has resigned citing lack of confidence in Prime Ministers Boris Johsnon’s administration which is rocked by scandal.

In her resignation letter, Clark noted that she could no longer work with Johnson whom she accused of taking matters of sexual misconduct lightly citing an incident where the Prime Minister elevated a colleague facing sexual misconduct to a position of pastoral care for MPs.

“To learn that you chose to elevate a colleague to a position of pastoral care for MPs, whilst in full knowledge of his own wrongdoing, shows a severe lack of judgment and care for your Parliamentary party. I was shocked to see colleagues defending the Government with assurances that have turned out to be false. This is not the way that any responsible Government should act,” she said.

In an interview with BBC on Tuesday evening, Johnson admitted he had made a “bad mistake” in appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip in February this year despite being aware of misconduct allegations against him. Picher is accused of groping two men.

“It is our hard-working volunteers and local Councilors who ultimately take the fury from the public and often end up paying the price for these failures of leadership. I think that we need to draw a line under the current debacle and get a grip on Government on the public’s behalf, as well as, most importantly, the Country,” Clark said.

While she has relinquished her position, Clark pointed out that she is proud to have performed her duties diligently in her role.

“I will continue to represent my constituents to the best of my ability in Parliament and to stand up for what I believe to be right,” she said.

Clark’s resignation follows that of two other senior Ministers who also quit on Tuesday noting that they could no longer tolerate the culture of scandal that has stalked Johnson for months.

Rishi Sunak resigned as finance minister, and Sajid Javid as health secretary on Tuesday night

Johnson faces two high-stakes encounters in parliament on Wednesday following the resignations.

