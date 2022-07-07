Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
UASU officials addressing the media in Eldoret over the impending downsizing of Moi University staff. / KNA

Kenya

UASU wants decision to lay off off staff at Moi University Rescinded

Published

ELDORET, Kenya, Jul 7 – Top officials of the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Moi University Chapter wants the institution to rescind its decision to lay off workers to pave way for a stakeholder’s meeting.

UASU chapter Chairman Busolo Wekesa, said it was wrong for the university management to take such action without involving all stakeholders.

Addressing the media in Eldoret town, Wekesa criticized Moi University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Isaac Kosgey-led management for ambushing the union members with the redundancy notice.

“The university management should understand that declaring redundancy to members of staff comes with its own consequences including compensation to the laid-off workforce,” said Wekesa.

The UASU chapter chairman Richard Okero claimed that the management had refused to recognize the workers union as it emerged that more than 2,500 staff were slated for downsizing out of the over 5,000 university employees.

“It is unfortunate that the university top management has totally refused to recognize us as representatives of the teaching staff at the institution. Whenever they deliberate and come up with a decision on a crucial matter affecting the university, we are never involved,’’ said Okero.

The union leadership was reacting to a redundancy notice issued by Moi University to the workers through their union in a move that has caused anxiety among teaching and nonteaching staff at the institution.

The university Vice-chancellor Prof Isaac Kosgey said the redundancy notice was issued to the staff following the university’s financial constraints that has been affecting it for years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a memo addressed to the UASU chapter secretary dated July 4, the institution’s vice-chancellor noted that the tertiary institution has been struggling to stay afloat and is unable to sustain its growing wage bill.

The memo read in part, “As you are aware, the university has been facing difficulties in meeting its wage bill obligations. Over the years, the university wage bill has been increasing, currently taking up over 70 percent of the capitation from the exchequer.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Chebukati dismisses Azimio poll rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 –The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has allayed fears by the Azimio la Umoja – One...

10 mins ago

August Elections

Waiguru reinstates 72 suspended medics, renews contracts for 388 others

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has reinstated 72 suspended health workers and renewed contracts for 388 others. Waiguru also...

20 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I will sue you for linking me to ballot paper tender, Wetangula tells ODM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has threatened to sue the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for linking him to Greek Firm...

45 mins ago

August Elections

Chebukati assures of credible polls, cautions against misinformation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has assured of credible elections on August 9. Speaking during...

54 mins ago

August Elections

IEBC to receive first batch of ballot papers at JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The first batch of ballot papers is set to arrive in the country on Thursday, the Independent Electoral and...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Govt rolls out new measures to curb accidents on Nairobi Expressway

Nairobi, Kenya, July 6 – No passenger vehicle with a capacity of over seven passengers will be allowed into the Nairobi Expressway, the government...

17 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Nobody is deporting me anywhere, I am a Kenyan, born in Kenya – Wajackoyah

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 6 – Roots Party Presidential flag bearer George Wajackoyah has told off those questioning his Kenyan citizenship saying he has never...

19 hours ago

Kenya

If I hadn’t become a lawyer, I would have been a teacher – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Azimio One Kenya Presidential Running mate Martha Karua now says that she would have been a teacher If she...

19 hours ago