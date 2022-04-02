Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi/FILE/Ministry of Interior

County News

Govt restricts airspace above Laikipia Nature Conservancy

Matiangi said on Friday that the airspace will be closed over the duration of the security operation pointing out that the decision followed a National Security Council meeting which aimed at reviewing the security situation in parts of troubled Laikipia County.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — The government has restricted the airspace above the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and the surrounding areas to facilitate the ongoing operation to flush out bandits who have continued to wreak havoc in the area for months.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said on Friday that the airspace will be closed over the duration of the security operation pointing out that the decision followed a National Security Council meeting which aimed at reviewing the security situation in parts of troubled Laikipia County.

Matiangi said that no aircraft or any airborne transportation equipment will be allowed into the airspace around Laikipia Nature Conservancy and surrounding environs without the express authority of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and the Interior Ministry.

“The NSC noted that the ongoing security operation has been successful in stopping banditry incursions and in restoring normalcy in majority of the areas of the County. However, bandits lurking within the environs of the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and surrounding areas continue to wage armed attacks and other criminal activities on innocent Kenyans,” Matiangi said in a statement.

He added that the directive which also aims to cut off the supply lines for the criminal gangs operating in the area will remain in force for 30 days.

The NSC further declared the area around the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs be designated as a Disturbed Area hence a Security Operation Zone.

In September 2021, Matiangi declared a dusk to dawn curfew in the Laikipia Nature Conservancy to pave way for a security operation that has been ongoing to date.

Matiangi said the security operation will be sustained to flush out criminals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The decision followed an NSC meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta that met after weeks of escalating insecurity that resulted to loss of lives and displacement of hundreds of people.

However, despite the presence of heavy security deployment in the area, bandits have continued to stage attacks that have left dozens dead, injured several and displaced thousands of families.

Recurrent attacks have forced the government to change tact in efforts to combat the violence by adopting a multi-agency approach and involvement in community empowerment programs.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Govt activates inter-community peace efforts in violence-prone areas

The Interior CS said Friday during a meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) that the move is aimed at restoring peace in...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Matiang’i assures security during political party nominations

Nairobi, Kenya, April 1- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured security for Party primaries across the country saying strategic deployments to secure the...

22 hours ago

County News

Govt to review curfew imposed on Garissa ahead of Ramadhan

On February 23, the government ordered a night curfew in parts of Garissa County following increased cases of insecurity that have led to loss...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Matiang’i meets Chinese trade association officials over security of key projects in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 15- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Tuesday hosted a delegation of the China-Kenya Trade Association to a meeting focusing on...

March 15, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi warns NGOs against following ‘road to hell’ ahead of polls in August

Matiangi urged the NGO sector to guard their institutions against being “misused to engage in destructive acts that will hurt the unity, stability and...

March 15, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi, Macharia and Mucheru meet boda boda officials at KICC

The meeting which comes against the backdrop of a public outcry following an incident where a female motorist was sexually assaulted by rogue boda...

March 9, 2022

Kenya

Security heightened in Kerio Valley after Pokot bandits kill man

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – A security operation is currently underway in Kerio Valley after Pokot bandits killed a man on Sunday evening in...

February 21, 2022

crime

Matiangi seeks classification of Pokot Warriors as an outlawed group

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has vowed to recommend the categorization of the Pokot Warriors as an outlawed group....

February 18, 2022