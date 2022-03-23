Murang’a residents face water shortage as rivers dry up due to failed rains

MURANG’A, Kenya, Mar 23 — Scores of Murang’a county residents are facing water shortage following decreasing water levels in major rivers due to the prevailing drought in the area.

A spot check by KNA established that water levels in Mathioya, Maragua and Irati rivers have reduced significantly, since the onset of the dry spell at the beginning of the year.

The rivers have been a major source of water to thousands of homesteads, especially those in lower parts of the county which receive minimal rainfall.

Recently, local water firms gave notice to customers about rationing of the precious commodity citing low water volumes from the source rivers.

Two weeks ago, Murang’a water and sanitation company (Muwasco) which supplies water to Murang’a town and its environs requested its customers to use the available water sparingly due to the existing dry weather conditions.

Some residents however urged the county government to hasten completion of the ongoing water projects so as to save them the agony of daily struggles to access the basic commodity.

James Ndirangu, a resident of Mathioya sub county lamented that water levels in their local river had gone down, forcing them to abandon irrigation farming.

“This area has experienced prolonged dry weather conditions. Mathioya river is almost drying up, thus we are also facing challenges in drawing water for domestic use,” he said.

He appealed to the county administration to expedite drilling of the boreholes, which they had started in various areas within the sub county to enable locals access water for domestic use.

On her part, Mercy Wambui decried the ever increasing vegetable prices since most farmers have now abandoned farming due to the escalating shortage of water.

She called for concerted efforts to the conserve Aberdare forests, which is the main source of water for many rivers in Murang’a County.

“It’s distressing to see our main rivers drying up. We have never experienced this before. The government need to champion conservation of water towers like the Abardare forests and those found cultivating near riverine areas must be stopped forthwith,” she noted.

Wambui expressed fears that if the current drought persists, many parts of Murang’a will eventually experience hunger.

Meanwhile, Eng. Ephantus Kamau, the MD Kahuti Water and Sanitation Company (Kawasco) which serves residents of Kangema Sub County has said the firm will start rationing water due to the current dry spell.

He said through such rationing, families will be able to access water in a few days in a week, while calling on customers to use the available water cautiously, since it was not clear when the long rains would start.

At the same time, Eng. Kamau challenged residents to plant indigenous trees in an effort to conserve the environment and prevent drying up of rivers in future.

Contacted for comment, former Water and Irrigation Principal Secretary Wairagu wa Maai asked Murang’a residents to embrace the habit of harvesting and conserving rain water.

He noted that during the rainy season, most of the water goes to waste observing that harvested water can be used during the dry period.

Wairagu who is eying for Murang’a gubernatorial seat promised to ensure all water projects which were started by the government are completed in time.

“The government has started many water projects in the region. Some of them have already been completed while others are at different levels of completion. I want to promise our people that I will ensure all the remaining projects are done,” he added.