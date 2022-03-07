Connect with us

March 7, 2022 | State Department for Early Learning and Basic Education PS Dr Julius Jwan hands over KCPE examination papers to centre managers at Kisii County Commissioner's office in Kisii Town/KNA

KCPE candidate to sit for exams at Kisii Referral Hospital after giving birth

KISII, Kenya, Mar 7 — A KCPE candidate in Kisii County is expected to do her national exams at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital after giving birth on Sunday, State department for Early Learning and Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Julius Jwan has disclosed.

Presiding over distribution of the examination papers for 113 schools in Kisii Central Sub County in Kisii town on Monday morning Jwan said there was enough security and transport means to ensure smooth exercise.

The PS noted that strategies were in place to ensure that the 4,510 candidates, 2279 boys and 2231 girls did not miss out, including at the Kiong’ong’i Primary School in Bobasi Constituency where he reported that a classroom was set ablaze but the fire was put off in the wee hour of morning.

The PS later presided over opening of the examinations papers at Kenya Agricultural research Institute (KARI) Primary School in the outskirts of Kisii town.

He was accompanied by County Commissioner Allan Machari and County Education Director Pius Ngoma among others.

