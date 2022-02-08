Connect with us

Atwoli, who spoke in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, advised Ruto handlers to "cut all trees at his rural home in Sugoi because the 'young man' will hung himself."/FILE

Ruto’s campaign castigates Atwoli for suggesting the DP will commit suicide

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign has castigated flamboyant trade unionist Francis Atwoli for suggesting that UDA’s presidential candidate will commit suicide if he loses the election. 

Atwoli, who spoke in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, advised Ruto handlers to “cut all trees at his rural home in Sugoi because the ‘young man’ will hung himself.”

“Huyo mtoto atajinyonga!” he told a gathering addressed by President Kenyatta in Mombasa.

Hussein Mohamed, the Head of Communications at Ruto’s campaign faulted Atwoli for trivializing suicide at a time the country was facing an increasing number of suicide cases.

“The remarks by the ‘ancient campaign expert’ Francis Atwoli are completely unnecessary and go against the tenets of democracy,” he said.

“To use suicide in electioneering at a national health function attended by Health Cabinet Secretary and presided by the Head of State and consequently finding it funny is a demonstration of just how far these elite are from the realities and struggles of the Kenyan Hustler,” he added.

Hussein Mohamed, the Head of Communications at Ruto’s campaign faulted Atwoli for trivializing suicide at a time the country was facing an increasing number of suicide cases/DPPS

During the event, Atwoli also hurled  a litany of personal attacks targeted at Ruto’s newly found ally, ANC Musalia Mudavadi, whom he accused of being ungrateful by “betraying the President even after his late mother was accorded a State Funeral.”

Mama yake ndio atamuita kwa kaburi. (Her mother will call him (Mudavadi) to the grave),” Atwoli said adding that Mudavadi’s downfall was imminent.

