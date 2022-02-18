Pope Francis names Kisumu, Garissa bishops in new appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Pope Francis has confirmed Kisumu Archdiocese Apostolic Administrator Rt. Rev. Maurice Muhatia as the Bishop of the administrative unit.
Muhatia’s appointment as Bishop-Elect was announced on Friday a day after Rev. Fr. George Muthaka was named the Bishop of Garissa.
Bishop Muhatia’s appointment was officially published in L’Osservatore Romano in Rome at 12-noon Rome time and 2.00 pm Kenyan time.
The Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, Archbishop Bert Van Megen, also sent an official communication to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) communicating the same.
Archbishop-Elect Muhatia has been the Apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Kisumu since November 20, 2021, following the transfer and appointment of Most Rev. Philip Anyolo as the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi.
Until his appointment, he was the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru, a position he has held since December 19, 2009.
He is the Vice Chairman of KCCB and Principal Administrator of Kenya Catholic Secretariate. He has also served as the Chairman of KCCB – Commission for Education and Religious Education (CERE) and part-time National Executive Secretary for KCCB – Commission for Doctrine.
Muthaka’s appointment on the other hand was officially published in L’Osservatore Romano in Rome on February 17 at 12-noon Rome time.
Archbishop Bert Van Megen, also sent an official communication to KCCB communicating the same.
The Nuncio’s letter reads in part, “I have the honour and pleasure to inform you that Pope Francis has appointed the Reverend Fr. George Muthaka as Bishop of Garissa. The Bishop elect belongs to the Congregation of the Capuchin Friars Minor.”
Until his appointment, Bishop elect Muthaka was the Vicar General and the Finance Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Garissa. He also worked as the Chairman for Caritas Garissa Board.