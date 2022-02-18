Pope Francis names Kisumu, Garissa bishops in new appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Pope Francis has confirmed Kisumu Archdiocese Apostolic Administrator Rt. Rev. Maurice Muhatia as the Bishop of the administrative unit.

Muhatia’s appointment as Bishop-Elect was announced on Friday a day after Rev. Fr. George Muthaka was named the Bishop of Garissa.

Bishop Muhatia’s appointment was officially published in L’Osservatore Romano in Rome at 12-noon Rome time and 2.00 pm Kenyan time. The Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, Archbishop Bert Van Megen, also sent an official communication to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) communicating the same.

Archbishop-Elect Muhatia has been the Apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Kisumu since November 20, 2021, following the transfer and appointment of Most Rev. Philip Anyolo as the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi. Until his appointment, he was the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru, a position he has held since December 19, 2009.

He is the Vice Chairman of KCCB and Principal Administrator of Kenya Catholic Secretariate. He has also served as the Chairman of KCCB – Commission for Education and Religious Education (CERE) and part-time National Executive Secretary for KCCB – Commission for Doctrine.