MPs convenes tri-partite meeting with doctors, NHIF and the Private Hospitals to meditate on continuous stand-off. /CFM

Kenya

MPs to meet with private hospitals, NHIF over stand-off

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Members of Parliament on Thursday convened a tri-partite meeting bringing together the country’s medics, the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and Private Hospitals in a bid to meditate on the continuous stand-off regarding the Fund’s services.

The talks came days after the Ministry of Health was forced to temporarily suspend revised monies that the public health insurer pays for claims lodged by private facilities.

Private health facilities had threatened to turn away patients to protest NHIF’s treatment on claims’ settlement.

NHIF Chairman Lewis Nguyai said contracts between the insurer and other providers would be signed after March and effected from July 1, 2022.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe had ordered the review stating that NHIF had been paying too much to private hospitals describing it as medical fraud and also the impersonation of beneficiaries.

