Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
OKA breaks links with Mudavadi due to his links with DP Ruto's UDA. /CFM

Kenya

OKA breaks ranks with Mudavadi over his links with Ruto’s UDA

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – The One Kenya Alliance now says the walk out of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and the KANU’s chairman Gideon Moi from the Amani National Congress meeting at the Bomas of Kenya was due to Musalia Mudavadi’s association with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In a statement, the alliance stated that it had to part ways with Mudavadi ‘since some of his friends are not our friends and we are unsafe with them.”

The OKA principals further stated that “it is time to end the nasty political games.”

More to follow…..

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mudavadi: Raila can’t be trusted, that’s why I can’t join Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Amani National Congress Movement leader Musalia Mudavadi has dashed hopes of ever teaming up with Orange Democratic Movement Leader...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Hatupangwingwi, UDA leaders say on their support to DP Ruto

ELDORET, Kenya Jan 8 – Leaders allied to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party have declared that no amount of threats and intimidation will stop...

January 8, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PICTURES: DP Ruto shakes Eldoret with mega rally

Here are pictures of Deputy President William Ruto’s mega rally in Eldoret on January 8, 2022.

January 8, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Senator Malala urges youth to support DP Ruto, roots for a UDA-ANC alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8- Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has urged the youth to support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid saying he has high...

January 8, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto hosts mega rally in Eldoret attended by thousands

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Deputy President William Ruto hosted a mega rally in Eldoret on Saturday, where he vowed to continue popularising his...

January 8, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Speaker Muturi likely warming up to One Kenya Alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6-That National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is a man out to bolster his presidential ambitions in the 2022 State House or...

January 6, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Win for Raila’s Azimio la Umoja as Kimunya’s amendment on coalition agreements passed

-Raila is keen vie for the presidency under Azimio La Umoja coalition. -OKA Principals Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Moi and Wetangula also want to field a...

January 5, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi denies reports of an alliance with DP Ruto

-OKA insists it is intact and will name a presidential candidate this month. -Wetangula too denies he is not in talks with UDA. -Gideon...

January 5, 2022