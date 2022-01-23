OKA breaks ranks with Mudavadi over his links with Ruto’s UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – The One Kenya Alliance now says the walk out of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and the KANU’s chairman Gideon Moi from the Amani National Congress meeting at the Bomas of Kenya was due to Musalia Mudavadi’s association with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In a statement, the alliance stated that it had to part ways with Mudavadi ‘since some of his friends are not our friends and we are unsafe with them.”

The OKA principals further stated that “it is time to end the nasty political games.”

More to follow…..