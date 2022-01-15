Lang’ata roundabout closed from next week for T-Mall Flyover erection

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 15- The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a road traffic disruption advisory along Langata road ahead of the erection of the T-Mall Flyover set to begin next week.

KeNHA Director General Kung’u Ndung’u said in a notice Saturday that a section of the road will be closed from Monday to Saturday to pave way for the exercise.

“The construction works shall be scheduled to operate at night between 9.00 pm to 5.00 am during the period,” he said.

Kung’u notified motorists that the Nyayo Stadium – Langata bound traffic will be diverted at Madaraka Roundabout through the Ole Sangale Road into Raila Odinga Way (formerly Mbagathi Way) into T-Mall Roundabout towards Langata.

KeNHA called on motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site during the period of the closure.

“Motorists are further urged to exercise caution and road courtesy while driving at the road for better management of traffic,” he said.

This advisory comes a day after KeNHA issued a progress report on the construction of the Nairobi Expressway saying its completion currently stands at 82 per cent.

KeNHA DG expressed optimism that the project is on schedule for opening to the public by March, 2022.

“Even as the civil works are ongoing, traffic management from Mlolongo – Westlands remains a critical component of the project implementation so as to ensure relative ease of movement and safety for all road users,” KeNHA said Friday.

It pointed out that the sections of the Expressway where traffic congestion could still be experienced, include areas currently under construction including Mlolongo area where a new pedestrian footbridge is being constructed and the U-turn from Allpack service road, where access from the service lane to Mombasa Road has been blocked to reduce congestion on the main carriageway.

Other sections include Gateway Mall where excavation and protection of an oil pipeline that crosses under the Expressway and A8 is ongoing, GM area where there is a temporary diversion, and Bunyala Round About – University Way where construction is still ongoing.