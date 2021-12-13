FIDA wants Murgor sisters assault by Ndichu brothers expedited

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called on authorities to expedite investigations into assault claims by Murgor sisters against two Ndichu brothers expedited.

In a statement, FIDA Chief Executive Officer Anne Ireri says despite Stephanie Murgor and Cheryl Murgor providing compelling evidence showing that they were physically assaulted by Edwin Ndichu and Paul Ndichu, they have only been issued with what she describes as “baseless counter-accusations.”

“It is gravely concerning that our clients’ rights as per Article 157(6), (10) and (11) as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya have been blatantly disregarded and overlooked despite compelling evidence provided by our clients to carry out proper investigations and charge the perpetrators with the correct offence as per the Penal code,” Ireri stated.

She called on the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to exercise his authority and direct the police to conduct proper investigations on the matter.

“We kindly urge your good office to intervene and ensure proper investigations are carried out on this matter to establish the correct findings and rightful charges on the perpetrators with a view of affording our clients justice and redress mechanisms for the violations they have faced,” she said.

In November, the Murgor sisters turned down an out-of-court settlement offer by the Ndichu brothers following an assault incident at the Ole Sereni Hotel that took place on October 17.

Through their lawyer, Philip Murgor, Cheryl and Stephanie, Samuel Ramdas, and Patrick Koech stated that they turned down offers from three lawyers and a Kenyan MP to settle the matter.

According to their statement, the offer was followed up with a letter that agreed to pay for the repairs for the damage to the car belonging to Ramdas.

But Murgor said they had rejected the offer and were ready to pursue the matter in court.

Murgor claimed there has been an attempt to interfere with the investigations by unnamed people, saying they were told at the Kibera Law Courts that the brothers will not be charged following new directives.

“We have been approached by 3 different advocates, one of whom is also an MP, all seeking an amicable out-of-court settlement on behalf of the Ndichu brothers. One advocate, Mr. Njenga Kiarie, from the firm of Amadi & Associates followed it up with a letter dated 26th October 2021, offering to pay for the repairs for the damage to the car belonging to Samuel Ramdas,” said Murgor.

Murgor said his clients rejected the offer.

At the same time, the Murgor sisters claimed there was an attempt by law enforcement agencies to influence the outcome of the investigation.