Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The suspects identified as Michael Mbevi, the scrap metal dealer alongside the lorry driver, Nicodemus Kyove were arrested on November 26, 2021 for vandalising the SGR rail line in Mtito Andei.

Kenya

2 arrested in Mtito Andei for vandalising SGR line

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – Two people behind the recent vandalism of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line have been arrested.

The two are accused of vandalising the SGR line in Mtito Andei on Monday, leading to a two-hour delay of a passenger train.

The National Police Service(NPS) said Saturday that they managed to recover railway line blocks that had been vandalized along the rail line.

“In an intelligence-led operation done earlier today (Saturday), police officers recovered all the 22 pieces of Gauge Blocks and one (1) Fish Plate vandalised from the SGR line,” the NPS said in a statement.

The items were part of a haul that was being loaded into a waiting lorry at a scrap metal yard at Machinery trading centre, Kinyambu location, Mtito Andei, police said.

The suspects identified as Michael Mbevi, the scrap metal dealer alongside the lorry driver, Nicodemus Kyove will be charged in court.

“The two will be charged with Economic sabotage and terrorism-related offences,” the police said.

The police cautioned the members of the public against interfering with the railway infrastructure stating that the “standard gauge railway is a key national infrastructure that supports the socio-economic development of our country”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“While the service is mandated to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, we strongly warn business people against similar unscrupulous dealings. The National Police Service will take strong action against any unlawful act or an act of sabotage along the railway infrastructure,” the police warned.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

China Media Group sets up collaboration platform with Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – China Media Group (CMG) has set up a new collaboration platform with Africa. The “Our African Partners: CMG Media...

36 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Why Raila and Kalonzo may work together in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has given the strongest indication yet, that he will likely work...

2 days ago

County News

JSC summons Sonko to testify against Justice Chitembwe

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 25- The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has summoned former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to testify as a witness on videos he...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Matiangi assures chiefs of govt protection during elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25- The Government has vowed to protect Chiefs and other Grassroot officers from political harassment ahead of the 2022 general election....

2 days ago

Capital Health

Sustainable health systems key for cardiovascular disease prevention – stakeholders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the leading cause of premature death and disease burden globally, disproportionately affecting low-and middle-income countries...

2 days ago

World

Ruto to Raila: You don’t deserve to be Kenya’s President

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken a swipe at Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga accusing him...

2 days ago

Top stories

Murgor sisters reject out of court settlement with the Ndichu’s in assault case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – The Murgor sisters have turned down an out-of-court settlement offer by the Ndichu brothers following an assault incident at...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

Can Kenya become a green economy: How can this be achieved?

The Seventh and final annual Devolution Conference running on the Multi-level theme governance for climate action has just ended in the beautiful county of...

2 days ago