2 arrested in Mtito Andei for vandalising SGR line

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – Two people behind the recent vandalism of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line have been arrested.

The two are accused of vandalising the SGR line in Mtito Andei on Monday, leading to a two-hour delay of a passenger train.

The National Police Service(NPS) said Saturday that they managed to recover railway line blocks that had been vandalized along the rail line.

“In an intelligence-led operation done earlier today (Saturday), police officers recovered all the 22 pieces of Gauge Blocks and one (1) Fish Plate vandalised from the SGR line,” the NPS said in a statement.

The items were part of a haul that was being loaded into a waiting lorry at a scrap metal yard at Machinery trading centre, Kinyambu location, Mtito Andei, police said.

The suspects identified as Michael Mbevi, the scrap metal dealer alongside the lorry driver, Nicodemus Kyove will be charged in court.

“The two will be charged with Economic sabotage and terrorism-related offences,” the police said.

The police cautioned the members of the public against interfering with the railway infrastructure stating that the “standard gauge railway is a key national infrastructure that supports the socio-economic development of our country”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“While the service is mandated to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, we strongly warn business people against similar unscrupulous dealings. The National Police Service will take strong action against any unlawful act or an act of sabotage along the railway infrastructure,” the police warned.