‘Safisha Rada, Jisajili’: Ruto unveils voter listing campaign targeting unregistered youth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has unveiled a campaign appealing to the youth to register as voters during the month-long enhanced mass voter registration exercise which kicked off on Monday, October 4.

In a minute-long video clip fashioned as a campaign ad, Ruto is seen texting his spouse Rachel and asking if their daughter Cullie, has registered as a voter.

As the video progresses on, Ruto walks off as he starts to explain that it is through the process that youths can actively participate in decision-making.

“Decisions are being made everyday about your life. You must take your place at the table,” he says.

“For millions of young Kenyans this will be a first. Kijana changamkia hii (Young people, be quick about this) opportunity. Safisha Rada , Jisajili (Clear up the mess, register.) . Juu kama hauko, hauko (Don’t miss out),” Ruto adds.

Decisions are being made everyday about your life. You must take your place at the table. For millions of young Kenyans this will be a first. Kijana changamkia hii opportunity. Safisha Rada , Jisajili . Juu kama hauko, hauko. pic.twitter.com/oRL7AHLbVD Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 8, 2021

The video clip wraps with a segment in which Rachel responds to his earlier text stating that there is a first time for everything including Cullie who sat for her KCPE in 2014 registering as a voter.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) launched the enhanced mass voter registration on Monday in which it is targeting to enlist at least 6 million new voters as the country prepares for the August 2022 General Election.

Top politicians have lately gone on a frenzy urging more people, particularly the youth, to turn up and register as voters.