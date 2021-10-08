Connect with us

In a minute-long video clip fashioned as a campaign ad, Ruto is seen texting his spouse Rachel and asking if their daughter Cullie, has registered as a voter/Screen grab

Kenya

‘Safisha Rada, Jisajili’: Ruto unveils voter listing campaign targeting unregistered youth

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has unveiled a campaign appealing to the youth to register as voters during the month-long enhanced mass voter registration exercise which kicked off on Monday, October 4.

In a minute-long video clip fashioned as a campaign ad, Ruto is seen texting his spouse Rachel and asking if their daughter Cullie, has registered as a voter.

As the video progresses on, Ruto walks off as he starts to explain that it is through the process that youths can actively participate in decision-making.

“Decisions are being made everyday about your life. You must take your place at the table,” he says.

“For millions of young Kenyans this will be a first. Kijana changamkia hii (Young people, be quick about this) opportunity. Safisha Rada , Jisajili (Clear up the mess, register.) . Juu kama hauko, hauko (Don’t miss out),” Ruto adds.

The video clip wraps with a segment in which Rachel responds to his earlier text stating that there is a first time for everything including Cullie who sat for her KCPE in 2014 registering as a voter.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) launched the enhanced mass voter registration on Monday in which it is targeting to enlist at least 6 million new voters as the country prepares for the August 2022 General Election.

Top politicians have lately gone on a frenzy urging more people, particularly the youth, to turn up and register as voters.

