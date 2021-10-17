Connect with us

Komothai Girls’ Secondary School students during a Sunday worship session/FILE

County News

17-year-old boy killed after sneaking into neighboring girls’ school

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – A 17-year-old student at Gathiruini Boys’ Secondary School in Kiambu county, lost his life after he was lynched by students and staff from a neighboring school on Thursday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement said the victim, a Form IV student had sneaked together with five others into a girls’ dormitory at Komothai Girls’ Secondary School, at around 4am before they were spotted by some students who raised alarm.

The DCI said that the school’s guards, teachers and students rushed towards the dormitory to find out what was happening before confronting the victim who sustained serious injuries in the ensuing melee. The agency stated that his accomplices managed to escape.

“They had under the cover of darkness tiptoed into Phoeb House for an unknown mission, before they were spotted by some girls who immediately raised alarm, attracting the whole school,” said the DCI.

“The school’s guards, teachers and students all rushed towards the dormitory to find out what was happening. On sensing danger, five of the boys managed to trace their way back to their school while the deceased was cornered by the angry students and staff,” they added.

The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment after the beating but succumbed to his injuries.

The detective who visited the scene recovered planks of wood suspected to have been used to attack the victim.

The agency called on the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands and allow the law to take its course.

“We wish to caution members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands and accord suspects the opportunity to face justice in a court of law,” the DCI said.

 

