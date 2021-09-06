Laikipia Nature Conservancy under night curfew for major security operation

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – INTERIOR Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared a dusk to dawn curfew in Laikipia Nature Conservancy to pave way for a security operation that kicked off on Monday.

In a statement, Matiang’i said the security operation will commence “with immediate effect” to flush out criminals.

The decision followed a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) that met on Monday after weeks of escalating insecurity that has led to loss of lives and displacement of many people.

“During this meeting, NSC noted the area has continued to witness insecurity as a result of rampant cattle rustling arising from competition for water and pastures, as well as a surge in illegal gun ownership which has escalated the violence,” Matiangi said.