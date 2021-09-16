Kenya commissions over 30 renovated laboratories at KEMRI

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16- More than 30 newly renovated state of the art bio-medical laboratories were on Thursday commissioned at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) by Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe.

The renovated laboratories project was implemented under the Cooperative Threat reduction agreement signed between Kenya and the United States governments.

Kagwe affirmed that the renovated laboratories will help in protecting the public from accidental or intentional pathogens which include COVID-19.

“There is no doubt that these facilities and the various capacity building sessions that accompanied this process were not only essential for KEMRI but also very timely for the nation. Indeed, when these projects were conceived, no one knew the World would be taken captive by COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kagwe.

He however, insisted that KEMRI should own research collaborations with international partners to avoid the risk of fraud and plagiarism.

“Its critical that whatever research agreement KEMRI has with international partners, they own the progress till the very end. We must take ownership of whatever discovery we have made,” he added.

The completion of the renovated laboratories is aimed at increasing the country’s ability to comply with the UN Security Council Resolution 1540 and the Biological Weapons convention.

The Health CS said the refurbished facilities have demonstrated the country’s ability to properly control, handle and account for biological materials without exposing health workers and the public.

“This agreement, I am informed, was anchored on DTRA’s objective that seeks to prevent biological and chemical weapons proliferation and their means of delivery, through the establishment of appropriate related material controls and promotion of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR) with the overall goal of enhancing national, regional and global public health security,” noted Kagwe.

The government will also foster on more collaborations with international partners to strengthen research capacity in the wake of pandemic outbreaks globally.

“I am happy to note that, DTRA and KEMRI will continue working together to ensure we identify potential areas of engagement and training to support the professionals who work in this new environment form a networked health security system that will make Kenya and the World safer from illicit acquisition, distribution, or attack from biological material,” Kagwe said.

On his part, US Embassy Charge ‘d’ affairs, Eric Kneedler, warned that no nation is immune to bioterrorism and therefore, renovated laboratories will enhance biosafety as well as curtail negative impacts caused by pandemics.

“Several US agencies which include DTRA have collaborated to help keep Kenyans safe and healthy,” said Kneedler.

The Chairman of the KEMRI board of directors Daniel Mbinda stated that the facilities have been built to the highest international standard that will help in the response, control and management of future and current pandemics.

“I have no doubt that the level of the containment capacity of these laboratories and facilities we are commissioning today, will not only mirror KEMRI’s statue as the leading institute for health research in Africa, but also position this great institution in a vintage point.

The commissioning of these facilities is part of the government’s initiative at KEMRI aimed at strengthening research capacity and in particular human resource and research infrastructure development in line with current and future challenges.

While the immediate impact of the upgraded facilities are in the on-going COVID-19 testing including mass testing, sequencing and drugs/medicinal research, research are in the area of Stem cell and Regenerative medicine, HIV/Aids, Malaria and Schistosomiasis among other set to benefit.