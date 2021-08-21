Nose blowing, urinating in public spaces to attract Sh10,000 fine in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Anyone found spitting or blowing their nose in public spaces within Nairobi County will be fined Sh10,000 or be jailed for six months under a new law.

Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Kananu, who signed the Public Nuisance Bill into law on Friday said it is imperative in bringing order and sanity in the city.

The Bill which was fronted by Riruta MCA James Kiriba is aimed at controlling nuisances in public spaces within the Nairobi County.

The public spaces include squares, buildings, parks, recreational grounds, or open spaces.

“The objective of this Law is to provide for the control of public nuisance and empower the county to take all lawful necessary and reasonably practicable measures for the maintenance of the county at all times in a clean and sanitary condition,” she said.

Urinating and defecating in the open and lighting fires without authorization from the County Secretary will also be a punishable offense.

Under the new law, riding a motorcycle or driving a vehicle on a footpath will be considered a public nuisance and an offense on public roads and streets.

Anyone found washing, repairing, or dismantling any vehicle except in the case of an emergency, within the CBD will also be fined.

Hawking, selling, distributing, or advertising any article or event on any public road or street shouting /using any bell/gong, /loudspeaker, or other noisy instruments will also be punishable, the law states.

Driving vehicles for the purpose of exhibiting advertisements without statutory authority will also attract fines.

Leaving a dog to foul a public road or street as well as keeping animals or poultry which is a nuisance to residents within a neighborhood is also outlawed.