Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya's High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan/COUTERSY

Headlines

Kenya liaising with allies to evacuate 12 citizens stranded in Kabul: MFA

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

CNAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said the Islamabad Embassy in Pakistan is in contact with allies to support the evacuation of 12 Kenyans trapped in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The 12 Kenyans work for different international organizations in Afghanistan.

They include the Swedish Committee (2),  the World Bank’s Supreme Audit Office (2), International Rescue Committee (1), International Development Law Organization (1), Danish Committee for Aid to Afghanistan Refugees (1), MEDAIR (1), Action Contre ka Faim (2), Handikap International (1) and Intersos (1).

The Foreign Office said the Islamabad mission will support coordination because Kenya doesn’t have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan.

The Ministry also noted that as of Thursday, three Kenyans had been evacuated; one working for the International Development Law Organization and two working for Action Center la Faim.

“Kenya has no diplomatic presence in Afghanistan nor accreditation to Afghanistan. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Kenya High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan which is the nearest Mission to Afghanistan has reached out to our allies to get information of any Kenyans stranded in Afghanistan and prospects of evacuation,” stated MFA.

The Ministry further said it was in contact with two other Kenyan missions in Beijing and Tehran to reach out to the host governments, foreign diplomatic missions and other partners for assistance in evacuating any stranded Kenyan to safety.

Several countries including the United States and the United Kingdom have been carrying out evacuations of their citizens after Taliban militants took over the capital city Kabul on Sunday, August 15, 2021, signaling the collapse of the country’s civilian government.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Raila meets 600 ODM delegates in Nyanza a day after ban on gatherings

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is in Nyanza meeting delagates despite Wednesday’s announcement on suspension of...

51 mins ago

Kenya

DP Ruto Assures of Free, Fair UDA Party Primaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Deputy President William Ruto Thursday said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nominations will be free, fair, and credible. He...

2 hours ago

business

Outgoing USIU-Africa Vice Chancellor donates $1 million library

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 –  The United States International University-Africa has received a rare treasure trove of academic materials, including more than 10,000 textbooks...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Is Wanjigi pulling a Trump in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – When he slowly descended the golden escalator to the basement of his eponymous New York tower clambered on to...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden sees ‘chaos’ as US presses Taliban to let Afghans leave

Washington, United States, Aug 19 – President Joe Biden said Wednesday it had been impossible to leave Afghanistan without chaos, as the United States pleaded...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

ODM Sikri meeting proceeds as planned despite ban on gatherings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Orange Democratic Party political meeting bringing together delegates from the larger Nyanza meeting will proceed as planned, despite containment...

3 hours ago

Africa

Forty-seven killed in Burkina Faso jihadist attack

Ouagadougou (AFP), Aug 19 – Burkina Faso’s president declared three days of national mourning from Thursday after suspected jihadists killed 47 people, including 30...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

China holds celebration of 70th anniversary of Tibet’s peaceful liberation

LHASA, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) — China on Thursday held a grand gathering to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet. The...

3 hours ago