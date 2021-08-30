Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Wanjigi who backed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s ticket in 2017 said the politicians who include the Orange Party leader had nothing new to offer/FILE

Headlines

Jimi Wanjigi tells ‘old guard’ to quit 2022 race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Jimi Wanjigi, a businessman who claimed credit for the 2013 Uhuru-Ruto presidential ticket, has asked the current crop of politicians eying the presidency to quit saying they have nothing new to offer.

Wanjigi who later backed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s ticket in 2017 said the politicians who include the Orange Party leader had nothing new to offer.

Wanjigi said that Odinga was a Kenyan hero who had sacrificed greatly for the freedoms that Kenya enjoys but the country needs fresh leadership for the next phase.

“My friend Raila is a hero of the Second Liberation but his time is up,” Wanjigi said on Sunday naming Deputy President William Ruto and former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi among those who should retire from active politics.

“There are those who have been in power for more than 30 years – my good friends Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and William Ruto – all belong there. They have nothing new to offer and it’s time for fresh leadership in the nation,” said Wanjigi.

He said that Kenya was beset by many problems – ranging from social to economic – some of which had emanated from current and previous leadership.

He asked Kenyans to support his bid for the presidency because it was premised on the desired to spur an economic revolution to restore the dignity of the Kenyan people.

Wanjigi said that due to these problems, which he equated to the biblical Goliath, it was the time for new leadership, which he equated to the Biblical David.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have looked at police reports of the suicide rates from Nyeri and Mt Kenya region. Between April and August, half of suicides reported in the country came from this region. There is something seriously wrong which should even be declared a national disaster,” he said.

“The Church, the State and society in general must come together to address these problems,” said Wanjigi.

Wanjigi has declared interest for the presidency in 2022, identifying ODM as his party of choice in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, a man he fell out with in the lead up to the 2017 presidential election over “policy differences”.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Nigeria’s troubled exit path for repentant jihadists

Maiduguri, Nigeria, Aug 30 – Gaunt men sit in the shade sewing hats while women in headscarves cook leaves, watching children play as the...

39 mins ago

World

Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops pull out

Kabul (AFP), Aug 30 – Rockets were fired at Kabul’s airport on Monday where US troops were racing to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan...

1 hour ago

County News

I was not elected to sell Ice Cream, DP Ruto says of resignation calls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 -Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed calls for him to resign from the Jubilee government if dissatisfied instead of criticising...

4 hours ago

World

7-time Emmy winner Ed Asner dies age 91

Washington (AFP), Aug 30 – US television actor Ed Asner, winner of a record seven Emmy awards, has died at age 91, his family...

4 hours ago

World

North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor: UN agency

Seoul (AFP), Aug 30 – Nuclear-armed North Korea appears to have restarted its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor in a “deeply troubling” development, the UN atomic...

4 hours ago

World

US carries out air strike to stop car bomb in Kabul

Kabul (AFP), Aug 29 – The United States said it destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle with an air strike in Kabul on Sunday, hours after...

7 hours ago

World

Who’s who in the Taliban leadership

Kabul (AFP), Aug 21 – The Taliban has not yet announced a new government after taking control of Afghanistan but the hardline Islamist group...

12 hours ago

business

Why farmers, consumers should embrace genetically engineered foods

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – Though gene editing portends immense value for Kenya and the African continent, the gains could be lost without trust-building...

15 hours ago