ODM leader Raila Odinga/CFM-FILE.

County News

Raila promotes 2022 State House bid in Kieni referencing 2002 alliance with Kibaki

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Friday called on Central Kenya voters to support his presidential bid in 2022 general elections citing his previous support for leaders drawn from the region in their hunt for the top seat.

Speaking during burial of mother to former EALA MP Mumbi Ng’aru at Kakuret area in Kieni, Odinga stated that he was among the leaders who supported former President Mwai Kibaki to trounce the late President Daniel Moi’s hand-picked successor, Uhuru Kenyatta, in 2002 general elections.

“I have been there to support your leaders many of them are my friends and beside that I know what ails our economy we planned together vision 2030 with your son which will turn around this economy,” said Odinga.

He said the government is focused on improving the economy of this country through shunning tribal and divisive politics.

Odinga took a swipe at an unnamed leader in government said he had derailed President Kenyatta’s development agenda by breading rampant corruption.

Politics of the BBI constitutional review clamour  was not left out with the former premier saying that soon the process sopped by the court will resume.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega stated that Central Kenya voters will rally their support behind Raila Odinga with the blessing of Presifdent Kenyatta.

