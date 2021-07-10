Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Acting of the report by the operator located on Eastleigh’s 10th Street, police from Pangani also arrested the consignor who delivered the goods destined for Moyale detaining him for questioning/Google Map

County News

Police recover 25kg explosive consignment in Nairobi, consignor arrested

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Police in Nairobi nabbed a 25kg consignment of explosives on Saturday following a tip off from a public service vehicle operator.

Acting of the report by the operator located on Eastleigh’s 10th Street, police from Pangani also arrested the consignor who delivered the goods destined for Moyale detaining him for questioning.

It emerged that the consignment had arrived from Migori for onward relay to Moyale.

“We are holding the man for questioning. It is not yet clear why he concealed the explosives as spare parts,” Starehe Police boss Julius Kiragu said.

The suspect identified as Collins Odiambo told detectives the explosives were to be used in a quarry.

Police however said he lacked a license to transport such explosives.

Sources indicated that detectives had ruled out terror links although an investigation on the matter remained active.

So far, police said there is no terror links to the incident, but said investigations were underway.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Those explosives can be used to manufacture anything. That is why we cannot just make conclusions without investigations.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Afghanistan to rush troops to border as Taliban extend gains

Kabul (AFP), Jul 9 – Afghan authorities prepared Saturday to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in a sweeping...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Scientist group: Evidence shows coronavirus evolved in nature

By China Daily NAIROBI, Kenya July – 10 – The virus that led to the COVID-19 pandemic evolved in nature, while suggestions of a...

3 hours ago

World

French father goes on hunger strike for kids ‘abducted’ by Japanese wife

Tokyo (AFP), Jul 10 – A Frenchman in Japan who says his children were abducted by their Japanese mother began a hunger strike in...

7 hours ago

County News

84 judicial officers reshuffled in changes affecting the Magistracy

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – The Magistrates’ Court Registrar has effected changes in the Magistracy Division of the Judiciary in which 84 magistrates have...

7 hours ago

Biden Administration

50 years of China-U.S. relations benefitted both peoples: Chinese vice president

BEIJING, July 10 – China and the United States should constantly expand common interests with new conditions and shifts in mind, and the U.S....

7 hours ago
@Jeremiah Wakaya @Jeremiah Wakaya

Fifth Estate

Diaz: Is your business online?

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to revolutionize not just individual lives but also traditional facets of the society at large. Prior to the onset of...

8 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden taps LA Mayor Garcetti as ambassador to India

Washington (AFP), Jul 10 – President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, an ambitious star in his Democratic Party, to...

9 hours ago

Biden Administration

Haiti asks US, UN to send troops as fears of instability grow

Port-au-Prince (AFP), Jul 9 – Haiti has asked Washington and the UN for troops to secure its ports, airport and other strategic sites after...

9 hours ago