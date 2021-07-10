Police recover 25kg explosive consignment in Nairobi, consignor arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Police in Nairobi nabbed a 25kg consignment of explosives on Saturday following a tip off from a public service vehicle operator.

Acting of the report by the operator located on Eastleigh’s 10th Street, police from Pangani also arrested the consignor who delivered the goods destined for Moyale detaining him for questioning.

It emerged that the consignment had arrived from Migori for onward relay to Moyale.

“We are holding the man for questioning. It is not yet clear why he concealed the explosives as spare parts,” Starehe Police boss Julius Kiragu said.

The suspect identified as Collins Odiambo told detectives the explosives were to be used in a quarry.

Police however said he lacked a license to transport such explosives.

Sources indicated that detectives had ruled out terror links although an investigation on the matter remained active.

“Those explosives can be used to manufacture anything. That is why we cannot just make conclusions without investigations.”