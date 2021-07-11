PCEA renews efforts to restrain politicking in churches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Presbyterian Church of East Africa in Kenya on Sunday said it won’t allow leaders to politic in its churches amid intensified church tours ahead of the 2022 general elections.

PCEA Secretary General Robert Waihenya, in a statement, said the church must be respected further adding the alter will not be misused by the politicians to advance their interests.

He said the church business committee agreed that the move will enhance the cohesion and the unity of members.

“The Business committee in a regular meeting held on 1st July 2021 noted with concern that this being a political season, the Church altar is being disrespected or misused by the politicians,” Waihenya said.

All politicians attending PCEA church services will therefore attend like other members and will not be given a forum on the pulpit to do politics

“Politicians should not be given any forum in our pulpits to do any politics and should attend services just like other members,” the church said.

The statement comes at a time when national leaders are advancing their political agendas through speeches made during church services countrywide in an apparent attempt to beat a ban on political gatherings.

On July 4, Deputy President William Ruto attended a Sunday service at PCEA Umoja, Embakasi West, Nairobi County, and later addressed Embakasi residents.

On Saturday, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi attended Mathare North SDA church for service and fundraising for the completion of the church building.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga has also intensified public engagements, including appearances in funerals, geared at promoting his 2022 ambitions.