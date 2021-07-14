NAIROBI VAMPIRE: Man narrates how he killed 10 children

The predator was barely 16, when he executed his first victim five years ago. Purity Maweu, a 12-year-old girl was the first to fall prey to the killer. The young girl was kidnapped from Kiima Kimwe in Machakos and her blood was sucked by the killer, before being left for dead.

As detectives pursue crucial leads to the recovery of the rest of the bodies, it is our belief that the criminal justice system will serve justice to the innocent souls and relieve the heavy hearts of the mourning parents, siblings and Kenyans in general.



Maweu’s killing marked the beginning of a spate of child disappearances and executions, all of which the killer documented by date as detectives who experienced dreary times in the field discovered. Three years later in Kamukuywa, Kimilili, a 13-year-old boy only identified as



Aron, was brutally murdered by the killer, who recounted to detectives the gory details of how he killed the innocent boy. Aron’s killing led to protests in Kamukuywa, with residents torching a house belonging to a person whom they suspected to have killed the boy.



The vampire has been on a killing spree targeting children between the ages of 12 and 13 years. He is behind some of the kidnappings that have rocked the city in the recent past. The vicious cold-blooded killer lured two boys from



Kitengela &Mlolongo to their deathtrap, before being strangled and their bodies dumped in a sewer line. Their bodies are yet to be discovered. The forensic trail painstakingly pursued by our sleuths has placed the killer at the scene of every macabre killing that he masterminded



This afternoon, he led detectives to Gitaruru in Kabete where he had dumped the bodies of two boys recently kidnapped from Majengo, (see earlier story). Detectives have further established that all the murder victims were stupefied using a white substance in powder and liquid form, which the victims were either forced to drink or sprayed with before being executed. The murderer who is unapologetic over his actions told detectives that he derived a lot of pleasure from killing his victims.



