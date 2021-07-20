Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark end of Hajj

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Muslims across the country on Tuesday gathered in worship places to mark Eid-Al-Adha, an Islamic festival which remembers Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son as a sign of obedience to God, and which marks an end to the Hajj pilgrimage in Macca, Saudi Arabia.

The day also known as the ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’ is often marked by communal prayers and slaughtering of livestock to signify God’s provision of a lamb in place of Abraham’s son.

Muslim faithful in Mombasa who spoke to Capital FM News called for unity and peace.

“Even as we celebrate this day with those in need, I would like to urge our youth to be very cautious of activities that tend to threaten peace as we main to be our brother’s keeper,” Ibrahim Dube, an MCA Aspirant in Tononoka, said.

“We are calling for unity on this day in which we consider this day as one of the most important in our Islamic tradition, day like this we need to forgive each other and be like the one large family we are known to be,” Ustadh Mohammed Bwana added.

In Kisumu, celebrations were held in various parts of the city where worshipers shared meat and other foodstuffs with the needy.

“This is a happy day for all of us where we able to celebrate with the needy in the community, orphans, the sick in hospital, those in jail where we share gifts with them as a reminder that they are loved and cherished,” said Musa Nadhii from Kisumu.

“The celebrations today are in line with our tradition over the years, even with the pandemic we are happy that this day counts where we are able to celebrate with different people in the society,” Mohammed Kombo, who also resides in Kisumu.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tens of cows, sheep and goats were slaughtered in Nakuru to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Nakuru.

Among animals slaughtered were 100 cows donated by the Turkey Embassy in Kenya.

Muslims gathered in different mosques as early as 5:00 for prayers before heading to slaughter houses to butcher the animals.

Speaking at Barnabas Slaughter House where the 100 cows were slaughtered before distribution of meat to all the 11 sub counties, former Nakuru Mayor Mohammed Surraw thanked the Turkish government for the donation.

He expressed pleasure for the opportunity to hold the celebrations saying that the faithful could not gather during similar celebrations in 2020 due to COVID-19 restriction.

Surraw urged the government to issue National Identity Cards to youths within the community to enable them pursue education and career opportunities.

Deputy President William Ruto handed a herd of goats to the Muslim Community in Nyali on Monday ahead of the celebrations.

Wanjiru Macharia and Ojwang Joe contributed to this article.