Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto handed a herd of goats to the Muslim Community in Nyali on Monday ahead of the celebrations/DPPS

County News

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark end of Hajj

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Muslims across the country on Tuesday gathered in worship places to mark Eid-Al-Adha, an Islamic festival which remembers Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son as a sign of obedience to God, and which marks an end to the Hajj pilgrimage in Macca, Saudi Arabia.

The day  also known as the ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’ is often marked by communal prayers and slaughtering of livestock to signify God’s provision of a lamb in place of Abraham’s son.

Muslim faithful in Mombasa who spoke to Capital FM News called for unity and peace.

“Even as we celebrate this day with those in need, I would like to urge our youth to be very cautious of activities that tend to threaten peace as we main to be our brother’s keeper,” Ibrahim Dube, an MCA Aspirant in Tononoka, said.

“We are calling for unity on this day in which we consider this day as one of the most important in our Islamic tradition, day like this we need to forgive each other and be like the one large family we are known to be,” Ustadh Mohammed Bwana added.

In Kisumu, celebrations were held in various parts of the city where worshipers shared meat and other foodstuffs with the needy.

“This is a happy day for all of us where we able to celebrate with the needy in the community, orphans, the sick in hospital, those in jail where we share gifts with them as a reminder that they are loved and cherished,” said Musa Nadhii from Kisumu.

“The celebrations today are in line with our tradition over the years, even with the pandemic we are happy that this day counts where we are able to celebrate with different people in the society,” Mohammed Kombo, who also resides in Kisumu.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tens of cows, sheep and goats were slaughtered in Nakuru to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Nakuru.

Among animals slaughtered were 100 cows donated by the Turkey Embassy in Kenya.

Muslims gathered in different mosques as early as 5:00 for prayers before heading to slaughter houses to butcher the animals.

Speaking at Barnabas Slaughter House where the 100 cows were slaughtered before distribution of meat to all the 11 sub counties, former Nakuru Mayor Mohammed Surraw thanked the Turkish government for the donation.

He expressed pleasure for the opportunity to hold the celebrations saying that the faithful could not gather during similar celebrations in 2020 due to COVID-19 restriction.

Surraw urged the government to issue National Identity Cards to youths within the community to enable them pursue education and career opportunities.

Deputy President William Ruto handed a herd of goats to the Muslim Community in Nyali on Monday ahead of the celebrations.

Wanjiru Macharia and Ojwang Joe contributed to this article.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president performs Eid prayers

Kabul (AFP), Jul 20 – At least three rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace on Tuesday as the country’s leader Ashraf Ghani held...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Wiper embarks on member registration drive to bolster alliance stakes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – The Wiper Democratic Movement has embarked on membership registration drive as it seeks to bolster its stakes in an...

2 hours ago

World

More brands dump Chinese popstar accused of sexual assault

Beijing, China, Jul 20 – Louis Vuitton, Porsche and Bulgari on Tuesday joined a legion of brands in dropping Chinese-Canadian pop idol Kris Wu,...

2 hours ago

World

Indonesians gather to pray for Eid al-Adha despite virus surge

Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul 20 – Indonesians prayed outside mosques and slaughtered goats to commemorate a sombre Eid al-Adha festival on Tuesday despite efforts to...

2 hours ago

World

In Mecca, women set off on hajj as ‘guardian’ rule cast aside

Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Jul 20 – Bushra Shah, a 35-year-old Pakistani, says she is realising a childhood dream by making the great pilgrimage to...

2 hours ago

Africa

Kenya hosts A3+1 retreat to craft Africa-Caribbean agenda at UNSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Kenya is hosting a retreat of the United Nations Security Council’s block of four elected Members that seeks to...

2 hours ago

County News

Police retrieve derailed Kisumu tanker after an all-night watch to prevent siphoning

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 20 – Police in Kisumu on Tuesday morning recovered a petrol tanker that veered off the road and plunged into River...

2 hours ago

World

Journalists, activists ensnared in Israeli spyware scandal

Paris (AFP), Jul 18 – European politicians and media groups voiced outrage Monday over reports that an Israeli firm supplied phone malware used by...

14 hours ago