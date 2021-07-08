Connect with us

Capital News
Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney.

Kenya

Landowners in Nairobi urged to work with Lands Ministry in digitization drive

MOSES MUOKI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8  – Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney has urged landowners in Nairobi to work with the Ministry to fill existing gaps in data that hampers digitization.

Speaking during a meeting with the Ministry’s Heads of Department, Karoney noted that the full deployment of Ardhisasa will rid the lands sector of cartels, fraudsters and middlemen.

“Ardhisasa was developed with strict security protocols to ensure only data that is valid and complete, and whose integrity we can vouch for, is ingested into the system. Therefore, any property that has discrepancies in its documentation is currently not available for transaction,” she said.

She added that a special team is available to assist landowners with the verification process and that the Ardhisasa system had strict security protocols to ensure only data that is valid and complete is uploaded.

“You do not need middlemen or contacts in the Ministry to buy or sell your property in Nairobi because you can carry out the transactions on your own at the comfort of your home or office, using your computer or phone. This is the transformation that we seek to replicate to the rest of the country by December next year,” stated CS Karoney.

The Cabinet Secretary further noted that while the process of system uptake is currently slow, the benefits that will be brought about by the full deployment of Ardhisasa will outweigh the cost and the marginal inconvenience experienced, adding that it has provided a convenient, transparent, and effective mode of conducting land transactions.

“Effective deployment of the system will take all of us working together to ensure integrity of records and sustainable land administration and management,” she said, and added that “The change being effected in the lands sector is not just for the benefit of this generation but generations to come.”

The National Land Information Management System aims to provide a standardized and integrated online platform to enable Kenyans to access land registration services seamlessly.

