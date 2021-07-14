DPP to challenge court order barring Havi assault charge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin haji has vowed to challenge the court order barring the prosecution of Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi over assault charges.

Havi was set to face charges on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting the society’s Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua but obtained a court order blocking the charge.

Haji has protested the order, saying they were granted prematurely.

“The DPP affirms that the said application is pre-mature as no decision has been made in relation to the assault case and reiterates that the decision to charge is independent and the ODPP owes fidelity to the Constitution in making the decision to charge,” he stated and vowed to “challenge the order which was prematurely granted ex-parte.”

According to a complaint filed at the Muthangari Police Station and at the DCI Headquarters, Havi assaulted Wambua at the society’s offices in Nairobi on Monday when he allegedly stormed a meeting at the society’s offices.

Havi was subsequently arrested on Tuesday and taken to the DCI headquarters where he recorded a statement before he was processed for arraignment. He was freed on Sh10,000 police bond.

Havi and Wambua have had a long-running tussle with the former declaring the latter sacked in October 2020 over claims she was part of a cartel that had embezzled the society’s money.

A divided council later voted to reinstate her.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

FIDA-Kenya has condemned the incident and demanded justice.

In a statement, FIDA Chairperson Nancy Ikinu said the harassment and assault amount to violence against women which is retrogressive on gender equality.

“We call upon the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation to ensure a just and speedy determination of this assault case to safeguard the safety of women in Kenya,” she said.