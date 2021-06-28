Connect with us

Focus on China

Xi says China, Russia will firmly move ties forward

BEIJING, China, June 28 – Under the guidance of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, the two countries will continue to make concerted efforts and firmly move forward despite difficulties and obstacles ahead, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks while holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link in Beijing.

The idea of enduring friendship, which has been established in the treaty, conforms to the fundamental interests of the two countries as well as the themes of the times of peace and development, Xi said.

He also said the treaty is a vivid example of fostering a new type of international relations and building a community with a shared future for humanity. Enditem

