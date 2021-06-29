Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Officials of the KNUT and KUPPET unions address a press conference on June 29, 2021 when they rejected a CBA proposal by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Kenya

TSC and teacher unions in new stand-off over ’empty’ CBA

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29- Teachers’ unions on Tuesday rejected the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) counter offer for the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), saying it has no monetary benefits for teachers.

The Unions including Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) made the declaration after a 4-hour meeting that had been convened by TSC, at Nairobi’s Safari Park Hotel.

With the 2017-2021 CBA lapsing on June 30, 2021, the unions were pushing for the implementation of the new CBA, even as the country transitions to the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

“TSC came with a very surprising offer on the table, the proposal was very strong on maternity and paternity leave but will this bring food to the table?” wondered new KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu who replaced Wilson Sossion last week.

Oyuu said the proposal had nothing for teachers in terms of remenuration apart from extending maternity leave to 120 days and paternity leave to 21 days.

Having been elected to office just three days ago, Oyuu said he will not accept to be “crucified” by teachers who have high expectations of him.

On his part, KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori said the union had made a difficult decision to reject the TSC proposal.

Misori said time was ripe for the commission to review teachers’ salaries, saying they have also been subjected to the negative effects of the economy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“KUPPET is reluctant to entertain a CBA with no monetary benefits,” stated Misori.

“TSC must arrange its house in order and within the next 7 days bring a counter offer which is acceptable,” added Misori.

In a quick rejoinder, TSC urged teachers to accept the offer, citing the economic situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia said they put on the table what was available.

She also implored the unions to consider that teachers last year received full salaries even while at home, as opposed to other sectors which downsized or subjected their employees to salary cuts.

“We can’t give what we don’t have,” she said.

KNUT’s proposal was 200 per cent while KUPPET had proposed 30-70 percent salary increment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

7pm to 4am curfew for 13 hotspot counties to continue to July 31

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29- Thirteen counties mostly in Nyanza and Western regions, listed as COVID hotspots will continue operating under 7 pm to 4 am...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya to vaccinate 10 million by December and 26 million by end of 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya June 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced an ambitious plan to vaccinate 10 million people by December 2021 and 26 million...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID certificate now mandatory for arrivals in Kenya: president

NAIROBI, Kenya June 29 – Kenya has imposed a mandatory requirement for all arrivals who must now produce a negative COVID-19 certificate. The directive...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

719 new COVID-19 cases in Kenya as 9 more dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29- Kenya recorded 719 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday raising infections in the country to 183,603. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said...

4 hours ago

World

Ethiopia declares Tigray ceasefire as rebels enter regional capital

Mekele (Ethiopia) (AFP), Jun 28 – Ethiopia’s federal government on Monday declared a “unilateral ceasefire” in its war-torn Tigray region, state media reported, as...

7 hours ago

County News

TSC advertises over 6,000 vacancies for teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29-The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised 6,000 vacancies for teaching in public primary and secondary schools. The Commission said this...

7 hours ago

Headlines

Migori Governor Obado wants his murder trial heard virtually over COVID restrictions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29-Migori Governor Okoth Obado is now seeking to have his murder trial heard virtually citing COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in Nyanza region....

8 hours ago

Headlines

Appeals Court rejects Kanjama’s fresh bid to join BBI cases

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 29 – The seven-judge bench hearing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal has rejected an application by lawyer Charles Kanjama to...

8 hours ago