June 1, 2021 | President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks during Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu/PSCU

Africa

President Kenyatta mourns former Zambian President Kaunda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to President Edgar Lungu, the Government and the people of Zambia following the death of former President Kenneth Kaunda who passed away on Thursday aged 97.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of Kenya and on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and People of Zambia on the demise of former President Kenneth Kaunda,” President Kenyatta said in his message of consolation.

President Kenyatta eulogized the late founding father of the Zambian nation as an outstanding statesman and a Pan-Africanist who played a key role in the African continent’s liberation struggle.

“Former President Kaunda was a great leader full of wisdom who remained actively engaged in promoting the interests of the African continent for many years after leaving office. We will always remember and cherish his huge contribution to the welfare of the people of Zambia and Africa as a whole.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Government and the people of Zambia during this difficult time of grieving and loss,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State assured that Kenya stood in solidarity with the Government and the people of Zambia and prayed to God to comfort them as they mourn their departed former President.

