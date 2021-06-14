Leaders mourn Kirubi as tactful industrialist, say his death a loss to the nation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 14 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has led the nation in mourning the death of industrialist and business mogul Dr Chris Kirubi who passed away on Monday aged 80.

Kirubi had been battling cancer since 2016.

In his message of condolence to the family, President Kenyatta eulogised Kirubi as a seasoned businessman, entrepreneur and industrialist who founded and successfully ran some of Kenya’s largest corporations.

“I have received the shocking news of the passing away of my friend Chris Kirubi with a lot of sadness. The cruel hand of death has robbed our nation of a patriot whose entrepreneurial spirit, handwork and determination saw him create some of our country’s largest enterprises which offer employment to thousands of our people,” he said.

Alongside running a successful business empire, the President mourned the late Kirubi as a successful mentor and coach who helped raise a generation of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.

“Besides his celebrated business acumen, Kenya will remember Chris a great coach and business mentor who raised some of our country’s best businessmen and corporate leaders,” he said.

The Head of State further eulogised Kirubi as a cheerful, approachable and accessible corporate leader who loved people and interacted with ordinary Kenyans.

“Chris was one of the most accessible corporate leaders Kenya has ever produced. He interacted with everybody and would show up in places where he was least expected. He interacted with Kenyans, especially the youth, on his radio shows, public appearances and writings, through which he shared his experiences in business and life,” he recalled.

Former President Mwai Kibaki mourned Kirubi as a man of notable charisma who has left behind an indelible legacy bedecked with, among other elements, industriousness, determination and public-spiritedness.

“His prodigious success was certainly not a result of happenstance. Chris was as strategic in his endeavours—be they running industries, media, serving the public or farming as he was hands-on,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto eulogized Kirubi as an irrepressible boardroom operative, media personality, developer and investor whose interests traversed multiple sectors and enterprises.

“His presence and voice will be missed by many, and his colossal legacy, just like his towering personality, will continue to inspire emulation and elicit debate among people of all walks of life,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mourned Kirubi as a dedicated entrepreneur and philanthropist who helped many Kenyans.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka eulogized Kirubi as the embodiment of entrepreneurship building lasting legacies.

“His last tweet this morning summed up his essence: “.Give yourself a go towards your success plan.” That he did. Rest now my brother CK,” he said.

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi mourned Kirubi as an illustrious businessman who spoke candidly on matters of national importance, and the economy.

“A true patriot who told you as it is; without blinking. Over and above that he was witty, humorous and an avid golfer,” he said.