Collins Oyuu elected KNUT SG unopposed replacing Sossion

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27 – Collins Oyuu is the new Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General replacing Wilson Sossion who resigned on Friday.

Oyuu becomes the seventh KNUT Secretary General and will hold the seat for the next five years.

He was elected unopposed during the national polls held Saturday. Oyuu vowed to revive the union and boost its relations with the government through diplomacy and negotiations.

He first joined the union leadership in 1996 when he became a branch executive committee member in Siaya county before being elected the chair of Bondo branch in 2002.

In 2008, he became the secretary of Rarieda branch and in 2013, he joined the National Steering committee.

He will be deputized by Hesbon Otieno who also served under Sossion and was elected unopposed.

KNUT National Chairperson Patrick Karinga retained his seat while James Ndiku was elected the National Treasurer replacing John Matiang’i who opted out of the race.

The new Deputy National Chairperson is Ali Hussein while the two vice chairpersons who were elected are Stanley Mutai and John Lutta Wesonga.

Kennedy Nyamwanda was elected the Assistant National Treasurer while the two national women representatives are Mercy Kiambati and Mery Ndungu.

Edward Olando is the representative of people living with disabilities while Boniface Tenai, Albert Njeru Mutani and Fredrick Nguma were elected the first, second and third national trustees respectively.

While announcing his resignation, Sossion said he shall remain loyal to the union and I will always be available to advise and support the leadership of the union

“In the interest of KNUT continuity and its membership, I hereby on June 25, 2021 bow out of KNUT leadership honorably. I shall remain loyal to KNUT and will always be available to advice and support the leadership of the union,” said Sossion.