2 KCPE, KCSE and 1 Grade 6 exams next Year

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – The government says it is prepared to offer two Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCSE), Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCPE), and one Grade 6 national examinations next year.

Education Principal Secretary Julius Juan said the Ministry of Education is capable of administering the two national exams and assured that the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will run registration for the exams in due course.

KCPE candidates are scheduled to sit the exams between March 7, 2022, and March 10, 2022, in the reorganized school calendar, while KCSE candidates will start their tests the following day and complete them on April 1, 2022.

The delay in the administration of the exams was occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which led to the suspension of in-person learning for nearly seven months.

The PS has assured parents and basic education institutions that the Primary and Secondary school capitation would not be affected by the reduced term dates.

He said the new 2021-2022 revised fee structure for secondary schools will not in any way affect the smooth running of schools.

Jwan maintained that the tuition money disbursed to national county and extra- County secondary schools would not be reduced even as he urged High School Principals to adhere to the revised fee structure.

On Elimu scholarships, Jwan said that more than 700 pupils applied out of which 210 were shortlisted and 126 picked after the interviews. He said the government was still committed to the 100 percent transition from Primary to Secondary schools.