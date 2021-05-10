Connect with us

Simiyu Robinson Wanjala tops 2020 KCSE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – Murang’a High School’s Simiyu Robinson Wanjala emerged as the top 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate released on Monday after scoring 87.334 points.

Wanjala was followed by Alan Odoma from Agoro Sare High School.

“I am surprised to hear that I am the top candidate in KCSE,” Wanjala told Citizen TV soon after his name was announced by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Allan, the second candidate nationwide, managed an A of 87.173 points.

Developing story…

