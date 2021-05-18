Connect with us

May 18, 2021 | A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Bonchari during the May 18 2021 by-elections. /IEBC

ODM, UDA and PEP take early leads in Bonchari, Juja and Rurii mini-polls

As at 7.30pm, ODM and UDA candidates in the Bonchari Member of National Assembly election were neck and neck claiming 34 per cent each of votes tallied from 45 out of 102 polling stations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Vote tallying is underway for three parliamentary by-election conducted on Tuesday.

As at 7.30pm, ODM and UDA candidates in the Bonchari Member of National Assembly election were neck and neck claiming 34 per cent each of votes tallied from 45 out of 102 polling stations.

Robert Oimeke (ODM) had garnered 3,198 votes, followed closely by Teresia Bitutu (UDA) with 3,180 votes. Jubilee Party’s Zebedeo Opore had 3,001 votes.

In Juja, where the electorate also cast ballots to elect a Member of the National Assembly, People Empowerment Party’s George Koimburi Ndungu was leading with 8,043, representing 56 per cent of votes tallied from over 100 polling centres.

Jubilee’s Susan Waititu had garnered 3,696 votes, 26 per cent of votes tallied.

In Rurii ward, UDA’s Francis Muraya had registered 2,280 votes (56 per cent). Jubilee Party’s Peter Thinji had 1,750 votes (43 per cent).

