Speaker Justin Muturi waters a tree he planed during a visit to Tharaka Nithi on May 29, 2021. /HANDOUT.

Kenya

New Mt Kenya Spokesman Muturi implores professionals to engage in grassroots development

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30-National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has implored professionals to engage in grassroots development and avoid arm-chair criticism.

Speaking during the Ameru Professionals Association meeting where he had been invited to speak on Saturday, Muturi said the success of any country largely relies on professionals’ input and urged them to be active participants in national development.

He also urged them to support devolution including offering themselves for leadership roles, underscoring the importance of devolution in taking services closer to citizens.

“To avoid being armchair critics fold up your sleeves and begin to actively participate in civic and development matters. This can be done by returning home and adopting local units such as wards. At that level, support the MCA to develop sound development plans. Hold MCAs to account,” stated Muturi.

Muturi, who was recently crowned the Mt. Kenya spokesperson also called for unity of purpose, saying the region has always benefited when it speaks in one voice.

