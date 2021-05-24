Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria/FILE

County News

Kuria’s PEP pulls out of Kiambaa by-election following talks with DP Ruto

Kuria announced the withdrawal from the July 15 poll on Monday, averting simmering internal supremacy wars with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) colleagues Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kiambu County backyard.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 24 – The  People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria will not field a candidate in the upcoming Kiambaa parliamentary by-election.

Kuria announced the withdrawal from the July 15 poll on Monday, averting simmering internal supremacy wars with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) colleagues Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kiambu County backyard.

Gachagua recently locked horns with Kuria over how the Deputy President William Ruto-led Hustler Movement alliance will approach the Kiambaa by-elections after UDA fronted John Njuguna to fly its flag in the race while PEP unveiled Raymond Kuria as its candidate.

In a post on his social media pages, Kuria said the party decision was arrived at after holding extensive talks with Ruto.

“Yesterday I held extensive discussions with my boss and friend H.E Dr William Ruto on this matter. To make my two colleagues happy and above all for the unity of the Hustler Nation, PEP will NOT be fielding a candidate for the Kiambaa by election,” he said.

The lawmaker apologized to Kiambaa residents and the PEP candidate but noted that the party will now turn their focus on a nationwide tour as they prepare for the 2022 General Elections.

“PEP’s message of hope and renewal has been endorsed by the voters of Gaturi Ward in Muranga on 15th December, 2020 and Juja constituency on 18th May 2021. We wanted to present this message for approval by the people of Kiambaa Constituency on the 15th July. However this did not go down very well with my colleagues particularly Rigathi Gachagua and Kimani Ichungwa,” Kuria stated.

He said the PEP is a member and stakeholder in the Hustler Nation alongside former Machakos Johnson Muthama-led UDA, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri’s The Service Party (TSP) and Omingo Magara-led Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) which “offer a platform for political participation and mentorship in leadership for a new crop of leaders and professionals.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Whereas PEP is driven by our ordinary men and women, mostly the youth, our sister party UDA is largely driven by my colleagues, the incumbent MPs whom I respect a lot. Both compliment each other,” said the Gatundu South legislator.

The ruling Jubilee Party nominated Karanja Kariri Njama to be its flagbearer in the by-elections which was occasioned by the demise of immediate former MP Paul Koinange.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Covid shadow hangs over WHO international meet

Geneva, Switzerland, May 24 – Calls for World Health Organization reform and steps to avert future pandemics feature high on the agenda as the...

38 mins ago

World

Rescue work concludes after extreme weather kills 21 in China’s Gansu mountain marathon

LANZHOU, China May 24 (Xinhua) — Lasting almost 24 hours, rescue work came to an end after extreme weather killed 21 during a 100-km...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

India passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

New Delhi, India May 24 – India said Monday it had passed more than 300,000 coronavirus deaths, the third country after the United States and Brazil...

2 hours ago

BBI

Matsanga: The judges lied to Kenyans

By Dr.David Matsanga in London I write as a Pan Africanist, an investigative Journalist, and an international activist. A Conflict Resolution expert who looks...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Kiambu reports a third of COVID infections nationwide

The health ministry tested 4,392 samples within a period of 24 hours, with the national coronavirus positivity rate standing at 7.4 per cent.

16 hours ago

Africa

Tourists and gorillas ‘safe’ after DRC volcano eruption

The Nyiragongo volcano, whose slopes dominate the city of Goma and Lake Kivu, erupted suddenly on Saturday night, sending thousands of residents fleeing in...

18 hours ago

business

France warns UK not to ‘play’ with N.Ireland Brexit deal

Tensions have been mounting in Northern Ireland over the so-called "protocol" that came into effect at the start of 2021, with the worst rioting...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Warden behind Sh200mn employment scam surrenders to DCI

In January, a group of 60 job seekers were treated to a well-planned fake recruitment process, that included visits to the Jomo Kenyatta International...

19 hours ago