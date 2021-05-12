Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.

Headlines

IEBC Gazettes Ex-samburu Senator Leshore to replace Isaac Mwaura in Senate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has gazetted former Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore to replace Isaac Mwaura who lost his Senate seat after fall out with Jubilee Party that has sponsored him.

Mwaura was formally notified of that he was nolonger a nominated Senator through a Gazette notice signed by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati issued a gazette notice disqualifying Mwaura, and replacing him with Leshore.

Mwaura was in the Senate representing persons with disabilities.

The IEBC Act, allows the electoral body to pick a replacement from the list from each political party which participated in the 2017 general election had submitted for the nomination of members to the National Assembly, the Senate and the County Assemblies using proportional representation.


The formula for allocation of seats to the respective political parties from the Party Lists shall be the number of seats won by a political party divided by the total number of seats multiplied by available seats for allocation in the respective House.

Mwaura’s woes began when the Jubilee Party resolved to expel him on grounds of disloyalty and pledging allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA party.

His efforts to appeal the decision before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal was dealt a blow after it found that the Jubilee Party had exhausted all the Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanisms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 But when he appeared before the committee in February, Mwaura defended himself saying he remained loyal to the party and that he had never opposed any party position describing the disciplinary process as a political witch hunt.

The vocal senator accused top party officials, including Vice Chairman David Murathe of orchestrating his removal from the party.

“I want to categorically state here that the real witch hunt is because I declared my support for the Jubilee Party Deputy Leader William Ruto. So any assumptions that I have moved out of the Jubilee is just but a figment of their imaginations.”


Mwaura added, “I am loyal to the party, I am loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta who is on record saying he will rule for 10 years and support the Deputy President William Ruto who would then be the President for another 10 years and that is all I have been saying we fulfill as Jubilee members.”

Mwaura was seen accompanying Ruto to political rallies and publicly opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Leader Raila Odinga.

On December 31, last year, Mwaura joined the DP and other allies in Msambweni; to celebrate Feisal Bader who won the by-election trouncing ODM’s candidate Omar Boga.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Focus on China

China should have, deserves a place in int’l media landscape: spokesperson

BEIJING, China, May 11 – China, the world’s second largest economy, the biggest developing country with 1.4 billion people, nearly one fifth of the...

31 mins ago

Africa

Hundreds rally in Sudan for justice over 2019 protests killings

Khartoum, Sudan, May 12 – Hundreds rallied on Tuesday in the Sudanese capital demanding justice for protesters killed during anti-government demonstrations which led to the...

2 hours ago

World

Over 1,000 rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel since Monday: army

Jerusalem, Undefined, May 12 – Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired more than 1,000 rockets towards Israel since Monday evening, when hostilities escalated dramatically following...

2 hours ago

Kenya

How fraudsters prey on you with fake promotional branding materials

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- Police are urging members of the public who have fallen prey to fraudsters posing as mobile telecommunication firms’ sales agents...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Mr. Pads! All about menstrual dignity for girls in Kibera

Over 65 percent of women and girls who menstruate cannot afford or access sanitary towels.

3 hours ago

World

Kenya records 21 COVID deaths as infection rate slows down

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11- Kenya logged 21 new COVID deaths Tuesday in what raised fatalities in the country to 2,928. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

17 hours ago

Focus on China

Chinese FM puts forward proposals for high-quality Belt and Road development

XI’AN, May 11 – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday put forward proposals including deepening public health cooperation for the...

17 hours ago

business

Why dairy farmers should be supported to access markets

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – The government has been urged to support dairy farmers in the country in helping them market their products which...

17 hours ago