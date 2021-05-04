I have no question for you, Justice Warsame tells Marete in Supreme Court interview

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Employment and Labor Relations Court Judge David Marete was interviewed for the position of Supreme Court Judge Monday, the second time he faced the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel after losing out on the Chief Justice’s position that went to Martha Koome.

Marete answered questions from the panel, but justice Mohamed Mohamed Warsame said he had no question for him.

“Judge I wish you well I have no question for you,” Justice Warsame said on his turn to grill Marete.

Marete then laughed it off saying, “No, no, no Judge you must have ask one or two please. You and me I mean we make this place happy, why would you want to back out.”

It was then that the Chairperson of the panel Professor Olive Mugenda intervened and asked Marete to respect Warsame’s position.

During the session, Marete said the coordination among various government agencies is key in fighting corruption at the Judiciary.

Marete said that once confirmed and appointed Judge of the Supreme Court he will make the fight against corruption doable despite the hurdles that he might encounter.

“There must be coordination between the Judiciary and with various government agencies like the Offices of the Auditor General in the fight against corruption so that we get to appreciate a situation and not only curb but eliminate the vice,” he said.

He told the commission that it will take the commitment and collective responsibility of all those tasked to fight corruption to rise to the occasion.

“If everybody stands firm and vowed to play their role and play it accordingly then we will be able to do away with corruption at the courts,” he said.

The 62-year-old Judge noted that his composed demeanour and conciliatory nature is what the Supreme Court needs to restore public trust and confidence.

“I am a peace maker. I make peace with everybody. I am able to deal with public relation so finely and that is what I will take to the bench so as to ensure team spirit to be able to be effective,” he said.

Marete who has an aggregate of 35 years experience in the legal profession noted that owing to his vast experience and exposure he was well-positioned to be part of the bench.

“I am a superb leader and it is demonstrated all over my life. I am a good team player and I believe this is what the bench needs,” he said.

He in particular noted that his emotional intelligence is unparalleled and that he would capitalize on it to do his best to serve Kenyans if appointed to serve in the bench.

“It is the rule of the world that not so much is done by virtue of someone’s strength of intelligence, those are just side shows. What one needs is the element of a relationship that carries the better part of an individual’s projections and achievements,” he said.

Marete was the second candidate to be interviewed by JSC on Monday for the position of Judge of the Supreme Court that was left vacant by Judge Jackton Ojwang who retired in 2020 on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Justice Mathews Nderi and Dr Patrick Lumumba will be interviewed on Tuesday.