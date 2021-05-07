Govt releases Sh7.5bn to public schools ahead of school reopening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Friday announced the release of Sh7.5 billion to secondary schools ahead of the re-opening slated for Monday.

“In terms of empowering the schools to get back to work, we were supposed to give Sh15 billion last term, but we gave only Sh7.5 Billion. But the good news is that if you run back to your schools, you will find that there is some money in your account because we have wired Sh7.5 billion to the secondary schools to ensure that you get COVID-19 ready and we are going to walk with you every step of the way, as much as we can,” he explained.

He further said that the government plans to disburse Sh13 billion to secondary schools and Sh2.8 billion primary schools as part of the third term allocation.

The breakdown of funding for free education is split in the 50:30:20 ratio to cater for the first, second, and third term respectively.

Prof. Magoha also warned principals both in private and public school not to send learners back home over fee balances.

“Anybody who wants to bully parents, I have never been on the parents side but this time I am on their side, do not pay any money to anybody but if you are a private school and you dare to do so, ask yourself where you go the license from, because for His Excellency the President, every child is equal,” the Education CS said.

He emphasized that only Grade 4 learners will remain home until July 4 when the new education calender shall commence.

The Education CS explained that learners who will be going back to school include those in Pre-primary I and II, Grades I to Grade III; Class IV to VII ; Form I to Form III.

“When the government pronounces itself and you think you want to create your own government, we will come down on you like a tonne of bricks. If you find it difficult to work under our guidelines, go and create your own country, your government, and then your own education system,” Prof Magoha cautioned a section of school heads who had started issuing fee guidelines for Grade IV students.

The CS said that schools should make sure that learners put on face masks and other Ministry of Health guidelines are adhered to.

The third term due to begin on Monday will end on July 16 under the new calendar, which packs four school terms into one year instead of the normal three to make up for the time lost in 2020 when ischools were shut to contain he spread of COVID-19.

Learners will then take a one-week break before returning on July 26 for Term One.