Form I selection results to be released on June 15: Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Ministry of Education is set to release results for Form I selection by June 15.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday said the government was yet to commence the selection exercise but assured that all candidates who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) will be placed in secondary schools.

Magoha, who spoke during a ceremony held at the Joseph Kagethe Primary School, reaffirmed government’s commitment to 100 per cent transition

“Form one selection is going to commence soon and we will announce to the public by 15th June, there is no cause for alarm, because we shall place all students to form one.Those children who are poor but intelligent have a chance at excellent schools. I will take part in the selection to ensure they are guaranteed,” he said

Results of the nearly 800,000 students who wrote the KCPE exams were announced on May 10 According to the revised school calendar, term one of 2021 will begin on July 26.

Students hoping to join universities, colleges, and technical and vocational education and training institutions in the 2021/2022 academic year under the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services were expected to receive their placement results on Monday.

The selection criteria is purely pegged on the KCSE candidates’ preferred courses and their performance in respective cluster subjects during the 2020 exams.

Students who scored C+ and above will proceed to universities while the rest will be placed at Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions.

Magoha, who spoke while releasing the results in Mitihani House noted that 747,161 students who sat for the exams posted impressive results with 893 students scoring A plain.

“After looking at the impressive results that have been posted by 2020 candidates and taking into account the trying moment in which they prepared for this exams, I am compelled to describe that the battle was fought with resilience and ended in grace,” he said.