Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
May 10, 2021 | Prof George Magoha speaks at KNEC headquarters in Nairobi where he released results for KCSE 2020/Ministry of Education

County News

Form I selection results to be released on June 15: Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday said the government was yet to commence the selection exercise but assured that all candidates who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) will be placed in secondary schools.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Ministry of Education is set to release results for Form I selection by June 15.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday said the government was yet to commence the selection exercise but assured that all candidates who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) will be placed in secondary schools.

Magoha, who spoke during a ceremony held at the Joseph Kagethe Primary School, reaffirmed government’s commitment to 100 per cent transition

“Form one selection is going to commence soon and we will announce to the public by 15th June, there is no cause for alarm, because we shall place all students to form one.Those children who are poor but intelligent have a chance at excellent schools. I will take part in the selection to ensure they are guaranteed,” he said

Results of the nearly 800,000 students who wrote the KCPE exams were announced on May 10 According to the revised school calendar, term one of 2021 will begin on July 26.

Students hoping to join universities, colleges, and technical and vocational education and training institutions in the 2021/2022 academic year under the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services were expected to receive their placement results on Monday.

The selection criteria is purely pegged on the KCSE candidates’ preferred courses and their performance in respective cluster subjects during the 2020 exams.

Students who scored C+ and above will proceed to universities while the rest will be placed at Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Magoha, who spoke while releasing the results in Mitihani House noted that 747,161 students who sat for the exams posted impressive results with 893 students scoring A plain.

“After looking at the impressive results that have been posted by 2020 candidates and taking into account the trying moment in which they prepared for this exams, I am compelled to describe that the battle was fought with resilience and ended in grace,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Autopsy reveals strangulation as the cause of death for businessman Bashir Mohamud

His body was positively identified by his family on Sunday, days after it was taken to the morgue.

15 mins ago

Biden Administration

US says unclear Iran ready for nuclear pact return

Washington, United States, May 24 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said it remains unclear whether Iran is “ready and willing” to take...

2 hours ago

Africa

Egypt receives raw materials to produce Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

CAIRO, Egypt May 24 – Egypt has received the first batch of the raw materials to manufacture China’s Sinovac vaccine, said the Chinese embassy...

2 hours ago

County News

Kuria’s PEP pulls out of Kiambaa by-election following talks with DP Ruto

Kuria announced the withdrawal from the July 15 poll on Monday, averting simmering internal supremacy wars with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) colleagues Kimani Ichungwa...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Covid shadow hangs over WHO international meet

Geneva, Switzerland, May 24 – Calls for World Health Organization reform and steps to avert future pandemics feature high on the agenda as the...

3 hours ago

World

Rescue work concludes after extreme weather kills 21 in China’s Gansu mountain marathon

LANZHOU, China May 24 (Xinhua) — Lasting almost 24 hours, rescue work came to an end after extreme weather killed 21 during a 100-km...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

India passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

New Delhi, India May 24 – India said Monday it had passed more than 300,000 coronavirus deaths, the third country after the United States and Brazil...

4 hours ago

BBI

Matsanga: The judges lied to Kenyans

By Dr.David Matsanga in London I write as a Pan Africanist, an investigative Journalist, and an international activist. A Conflict Resolution expert who looks...

7 hours ago