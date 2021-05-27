Delayed Sh104.5 billion owed to counties hampering COVID-19 war

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – Governors are up in arms over the failure by National Treasury to release Sh105 billion owed to the counties.

The Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora said counties are starved of cash, in what has stretched their capacity to offer service delivery to the public.

“This delay has continued to derail our response measures to the pandemic, payment of pending bills and service delivery to Kenyans,” he said on Thursday.

In the Financial year 2020/2021, counties were allocated Sh242 billion as their equitable share of revenue. Sh26.9 billion are arrears which accrued during the Financial year 2019/2020

Nairobi County is owed Sh3.5 billion, for the Financial Year 2019/2020 while in the current Financial Year 2020/2021 in the months of January and February, Treasury is yet to release Sh3.9 billion to the city county.

Wambora noted that the delay in the disbursement of funds has made it impossible for the devolved units to settle genuine pending bills.

In April 2020, the National Treasury disbursed Sh19.8 billion to counties, after Governors threatened to suspend service delivery for lack of funds.

Whereas the threat of COVID-19 is still imminent, Governors have asked Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukuru Yattani to be considerate and ensure counties are well funded to enable them fight the virus.