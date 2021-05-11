Connect with us

Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud addressing journalists in this file photo.

County News

11-Member Senate Committee to probe Wajir Governor’s impeachment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6- Investigations on the proposed removal of Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud by way of impeachment will be conducted by an 11-member committee and not plenary.  

The committee will be chaired by Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni who will be deputised by Susan Kihika of Nakuru.

Members who will be in the Committee include Senators Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mwangi Githiomi (Nyandarua), Godana Hargura (Marsabit), Mithika Linturi (Meru), Fred Outa (Kisumu), Agnes Muthama (Machakos), Issa Juma (Kwale)  and Nominated Senators Petronilla Were and Christine Zawadi.

Governor Mohamud was impeached on April 27 in a vote supported by 37 MCAs against 10.

Among the grounds the MCAs leveled against the governor include gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, poor service delivery and gross misconduct among others.

“Committee to investigate the proposed removal of the governor from office by way of impeachment and report to the senate within ten days of its appointment on whether it finds the particulars of  allegations to have been substantiated,” Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio said.  

“I happen to have acted against this governor that is to be impeached, in a petition before the Supreme Court and for that reason, at the time my name will be called upon, I will abstain from voting on the basis of that Supreme Court matter,” Orengo said.  

