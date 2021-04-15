Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Somalia has accused some of its foreign backers of undermining its sovereignty after the embattled government was threatened with sanctions over a decision to extend its mandate by two years

Africa

Somalia condemns ‘threats’ from foreign allies

Published

Mogadishu, Somalia, April 15 – Somalia has accused some of its foreign backers of undermining its sovereignty after the embattled government was threatened with sanctions over a decision to extend its mandate by two years.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Wednesday signed into law a “special resolution”  extending his time in office, despite his term expiring in February, and repeat warnings that such a move would not be supported by western powers.

It followed a total collapse in UN-backed talks between the central government in Mogadishu and two of Somalia’s semi-autonomous states over how to proceed with delayed elections in the fragile nation.

Key foreign allies and financial supporters have rebuked the decision in strong terms.

They say the mandate extension threatens peace and stability in Somalia and distracts from its fight against the Al-Shabaab Islamist group.

The United States, a key partner in the war on terror, and the European Union has warned of sanctions and other penalties should talks toward elections between the feuding parties not urgently resume.

“While we appreciate the concerns of our friends and international partners for Somalia’s stability and security, it is regrettable to witness champions of democratic principles falling short of supporting the aspirations of the Somali people to exercise their democratic rights,” Somalia’s foreign ministry said in a statement issued late Wednesday,

“Inflammatory statements laden with threats, which undermine the political independence and sovereign rights of national institutions, will only serve to embolden terrorist organizations and anti-peace elements in Somalia.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It said the government stood by the lower house of parliament in its decision to approve the mandate extension, declaring it lawful and necessary to pave the way for free and fair elections.

The government has promised a one-person, one-vote election within two years. Past administrations have made similar pledges but no such vote has been held in half a century in the Horn of Africa nation.

The upper house was not permitted to consider the mandate extension, and the speaker of the Senate declared the legislation null and void.

The US said Tuesday it was “deeply disappointed” in the move and warned “such actions would be deeply divisive” and erode the progress toward peace made in tandem with the international community.

Somalia received $2 billion (1.67 billion euros) in overseas development assistance in both 2017 and 2018, according to Somali government data. 

The EU and US were among the top contributors of this aid, which represents roughly a quarter of the Gross Domestic Product of the impoverished country.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

ATPU arrests 2 women in Dagoretti after recovering weapons linked to terror

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) agents on Wednesday arrested two women after recovering a sniper rifle, four pistols and...

40 mins ago

Africa

UN Security Council to meet on Tigray crisis

United Nations, United States, April 15 – The United Nations Security Council is set to meet Thursday to discuss the crisis in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Labour court judge Njagi Marete faces CJ recruitment panel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Justice David Marete was the fourth candidate to face the Judiciary Service Commission on Thursday as interviews for the...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

With giant swabs and grumpy camels, Kenya hunts for next deadly virus

Machakos, Kenya, April 15 – Kicking and grunting under the restraint of three men, the camel makes its displeasure known as Kenyan veterinarian Nelson Kipchirchir...

3 hours ago

Kenya

EPRA retains March Fuel Prices after two consecutive hikes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14- Motorists in Nairobi will continue to purchase Super petrol at Sh122.81 from April 14 to May 14. The Energy and...

17 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Sexual violence has no space in our society

By Victor Bwire and Prudence Kidelo Sexual harassment and gender inequalities unfavorable to women both in the media in the institutional structure and framing...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate slows to 13pc, 3 deaths reported in 24 hours

Three deaths were also reported over the same period while 23 others picked from audited data filed in March raising the country's death toll...

18 hours ago

County News

6 centres in Nyanza and Northeastern listed for premature exposure of KCSE

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the eleven examination officials including centre mangers, supervisors and invigilators had been arrested and were facing charges over...

20 hours ago