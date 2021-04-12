Kenya added on list of designated states for Mandatory quarantine in Ireland

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12- Kenya has been added to the list of designated states for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland due to the increased infections of COVID-19.

Ireland said the new directive will be put to effect on Thursday and will see passengers arriving from Kenya prebooked in mandatory hotel quarantine before travel.

The new measures affect those who have been in a designated state at any time 14 days before arrival in Ireland or have traveled through an airport or port in a designated state.

“From 4am on 15 April, passengers arriving in Ireland from Kenya must have prebooked mandatory hotel quarantine before travel,” the Embassy in Nairobi said.

A third but more fierce wave of the pandemic continues to ravage the country, with statistics from the Ministry of Health showing the current rate of infections stand at 14 percent.It’s a wave that has been characterized by hundreds of daily infections and fatalities.

Kenya was also been added on the United Kingdom’s red list as well as on the United States’ Level four category and as a result, American citizens have been wwarned against travel to kenya.

While Kenya has protested against the move by UK to add it to the red list, it is yet to comment on the action by the SA and Ireland.