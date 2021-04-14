Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

EPRA retains March Fuel Prices after two consecutive hikes

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14- Motorists in Nairobi will continue to purchase Super petrol at Sh122.81 from April 14 to May 14.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority said the pump prices for the month of April were retained as those announced in March after two consecutive hikes in the last two months.

“In the period under review, the prices for Super petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged from the March 2021 pump prices,” EPRA said in a statement issued on Wednesday, on the day sections of the media reported a possible hike to reflect the international crude oil prices.

This means that in Nairobi, Diesel and Kerosene will still retail at Sh107.66 and Sh 97.85 respectively.

In Kisumu, the prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will stand at  Sh123.36, Sh108.46, and Sh98.68.

Motorists in Nakuru will pay Sh122.44 for super petrol, Sh107.55 for diesel and Sh97.76 for kerosene per litre.

In Eldoret, motorists will pay Sh123.36 for petrol, Sh108.46 for diesel and Sh98.68 for kerosene.

Those in Mombasa will continue to purchase Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene at Sh120.41, sh105.27 and Sh95.46 respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” the authority said.

Fuel prices in the last two months have been rising to a three-digit high leading to a backlash from the public against the government.

Last month, the government justified the high fuel prices to an increase in crude oil prices in the international market.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Sexual violence has no space in our society

By Victor Bwire and Prudence Kidelo Sexual harassment and gender inequalities unfavorable to women both in the media in the institutional structure and framing...

25 mins ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate slows to 13pc, 3 deaths reported in 24 hours

Three deaths were also reported over the same period while 23 others picked from audited data filed in March raising the country's death toll...

54 mins ago

County News

6 centres in Nyanza and Northeastern listed for premature exposure of KCSE

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the eleven examination officials including centre mangers, supervisors and invigilators had been arrested and were facing charges over...

4 hours ago

Africa

7 years on, more than 100 Chibok girls still missing

Lagos, Nigeria, April 14 – Seven years after hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram jihadists in Chibok, northeast Nigeria, more than 100 are...

4 hours ago

Biden Administration

China welcomes U.S. companies’ participation in modernization process: premier

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that China welcomes the active participation of companies from the United States...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Koome tasked to explain an after hours poll-related ruling in 2017

Justice David Manjanja, a commissioner, raised the issue noting Koome was part of the bench that heard and determined a case overturning a High...

5 hours ago

County News

CoG says Sh19.8bn remitted by Treasury, Sh66bn outstanding

The Council of Governors on Wednesday however said Sh66 billion for the months of January, February and March was still outstanding.

6 hours ago

County News

Prevailing virus containment measures to remain in force until May 29

The order applies to both disease infected areas where the curfew runs from 8pm to 4am and the rest of the country where the...

6 hours ago