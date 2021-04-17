Connect with us

17-year-old KCSE candidate killed by boyfriend aged 27 in Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – A 17-year-old Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate died in Kitui on Tuesday following a domestic brawl with a 27-year-old man reported to be her boyfriend.

Police in Kitui’s Kisasi area said the boyfriend stubbed the student several times resulting in her death before turning on himself in an attempt to commit suicide.

The suspect who suffered neck and stomach injuries was rushed to Kitui Level IV Hospital for treatment awaiting investigations and arraignment in court.

Police said a bloodstained object believed to be the murder weapon had been recovered from the scene.

Cases of domestic disputes resulting in murders and suicides have been on the rise in Kenya in what experts have linked to worsening mental health in the country.

In recent days, a police constable attached to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s security team killed his wife, a traffic police officer, before committing suicide.

There has also been a rise in the number of school-going girls, yet to attain the legal consent age of 18, engaged with older men.

